Steelman Partners Has Transformed the Las Vegas Skyline Twice Over the Past Year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past twelve months world-renowned architect Paul Steelman, and his design firm Steelman Partners, have transformed the Las Vegas skyline not once but twice. In October 2020, Circa Resort & Casino opened as the first new resort in Downtown Las Vegas since 1980. And just this past June, Resorts World Las Vegas opened as the first new resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

Architecture firm Steelman Partners transformed Las Vegas' skyline twice over the past year with the opening of Circa Resort & Casino and Resorts World Las Vegas.

Among the uncertainty of the global pandemic in 2020, construction continued at both Circa and Resorts. As construction continued, so did the designing that was happening behind the scenes at Steelman Partners. The team kept the projects on track and even helped Circa to open its casino and amenities two months early after the decision was made to complete the podium first before finishing the hotel tower.

Circa and Resorts World Las Vegas have been making headlines not only for being highly anticipated new resorts in Las Vegas but also for their larger-than-life amenities. Circa offers the world's largest sportsbook, capable of playing up to 19 games at once; Stadium Swim, the country's largest destination pool experience for sports fans with six temperature-controlled pools; Nevada's longest indoor bar; two-story casino; and the city's first fully-integrated rideshare hub.

Resorts World Las Vegas boasts three different hotels with a combined 3,500 rooms; the fourth largest LED screen in the world on the exterior of its west tower; 5.5-acre pool complex, the largest pool deck in Las Vegas, with seven unique pool experiences; 117,000 square foot casino floor; and a giant 50-foot-tall LED Globe showing rich visual content and exciting digital shows.

Steelman Partners continues to look forward to new and exciting ways to transform not only skylines but also expectations for resorts around the world. Being able to innovate for their clients is truly their passion. Steelman Partners' current project list includes INSPIRE Athens, Cambodia's Naga 3, and Majestic Las Vegas, among others.

