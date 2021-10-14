Wisconsin Pharmacal Company Celebrates 125 Years

JACKSON, Wis., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety products, celebrates 125 years in the pharmaceutical industry.

Wisconsin Pharmacal Company (WPC) was founded in 1896 on Water Street in Milwaukee Wisconsin. From the Water Street location, to New Berlin, to its current location in Jackson, Wisconsin, WPC has grown from a small cooperative for Wisconsin drug stores to a leading manufacturer of brands in the outdoor, safety, health and first aid markets. "We are thrilled to be celebrating 125 years with everything that has occurred the last two years," commented John Wundrock, CEO of Wisconsin Pharmacal. "We pride ourselves on our partnerships, our innovation, and ability to adapt and overcome. Over the years we have developed innovative health and safety products and outdoor protection products that have made life safer and healthier for our consumers." Andrew Wundrock, President of Wisconsin Pharmacal states "125 years is an amazing accomplishment for Wisconsin Pharmacal. It speaks to the quality of the organization, our products, and most importantly the people who helped us achieve the goal. We look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence for years to come."

"Wisconsin Pharmacal has survived a number of challenges, including: The Great Depression, stock market turbulence, fires, labor shortages, and country wide shutdowns. Despite all of those challenges, we still continue to thrive." Continues Wundrock. "The key to it all has been the hundreds of employees that we have had over the years. We would be nothing without them and I can never thank them enough."

The company will celebrate this milestone anniversary with its employees on Friday, October 15th. The celebration will include an employee appreciation lunch, raffle prizes, and commemorative shirts for every employee.

Wisconsin Pharmacal is a diversified consumer products company that is FDA & EPA registered and manufactures and distributes long-established brands in the OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety markets. Among its well-known brands are vH Essentials® Feminine Health Products, MG217® Psoriasis/Eczema/ First Aid Products, Potable Aqua® Water Purification Products, Sting-Eze® Insect Bite Relief Products, Persani® Instant Hand Sanitizer and Baitmate® Fish Attractants. Wisconsin Pharmacal is also the official licensee of Coleman® Insect Repellents and Coleman® First Aid Products. In addition to its own portfolio of branded products, the company also provides strategic contract manufacturing services and unique consumer product formulations / product delivery systems for a growing number of store-branded and private label consumer products for customers such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aide and Wal-Mart.

