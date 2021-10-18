Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Raymond James

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Raymond James

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating TriState Capital (Nasdaq: TSC), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Raymond James.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tristate-capital-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges TriState Capital's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet TriState Capital shareholders will receive only $6.00 cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock, which represents per share consideration of $31.09 based on the closing price of Raymond James common stock on October 19, 2021. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for TriState Capital by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if TriState Capital accepts a superior bid. TriState Capital insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of TriState Capital's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for TriState Capital.

If you own TriState Capital common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tristate-capital-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP