Adolfson & Peterson Construction Moves Up Industry List of Top 100 Green Contractors

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) today announced it was ranked #26 on Engineering News-Record's most recent "Top 100 Green Contractors" list—moving up more than 10 spots from #39 last year. Rankings are based on revenue generated from projects that meet specific standards for environmental impact, energy efficiency or carbon footprint.

"Clients are asking for green building practices and outcomes, and our teams are responding with creative solutions to meet this need," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "Our ongoing dedication to quality, safety, sustainability and innovation is driving change in our company and the industry, and we are committed to continuing our environmental stewardship and further reducing our carbon footprint by 2030."

Despite the pandemic's significant impact on the construction industry, AP completed more than 350 projects since January 2020, including many green projects. Examples include a recent project for the City of Minneapolis that was built using nearly 25 percent recycled products and the Douglas Elementary School in Boulder that is net-zero energy capable and aligns with the district's Sustainability Management System and Sustainable Energy Plan.

Materials used in this type of project might include recycled building materials (rebar, steel, copper, asphalt) or low-emitting sealants and adhesives. AP also employs environmentally friendly building practices such as stormwater runoff management, high-efficiency mechanical equipment and materials waste recycling. The construction management company has also incorporated geothermal mechanical systems, cross-laminated timber and solar panels into its projects to reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint.

AP works collaboratively with design teams and owners to meet each project's sustainability goals. To date, AP has been involved in more than 100 USGBC LEED-certified projects and has received multiple green building awards, including a recent ENR 2021 Sustainability Award for the Moby GEO Exchange project at Colorado State University.

Builders and developers continue to embrace new green building standards and invest in more environmentally friendly projects. Contractors on ENR's Top 100 list generated $72.71 billion in revenue in 2019 from projects actively seeking green certification, a 6.0% increase from the previous year.

Read more about green operations in the construction industry and view the full list of ENR's Top Green Contractors here.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been building trust, communities and people for 75 years. Founded in 1946, AP has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships, while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments, and currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to its clients, communities, and employees, along with a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

