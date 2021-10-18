ATCS and Nagarro join forces

MUNICH, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, has reached an agreement with the shareholders of the US-headquartered Advanced Technology Consulting Service (ATCS), to bring the companies together to better address key markets and verticals.

ATCS, an established international firm, has experienced rapid growth owing to its strategic focus on niche areas, including digital, data, and analytics. The Inc. 5000 has placed ATCS among the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US" for the past two years. The company has a well-established and robust client base across multiple industries, especially Automotive and Life Sciences, with clients in the US, Canada, Germany, India, China, and Australia.

For Nagarro, the transaction primarily deepens access to the important US and German markets, aligns sweetly in terms of vertical and horizontal capabilities, and also adds new heft across the Asia-Pacific. For ATCS, the Nagarro affiliation represents a significant opportunity to further build on a stellar record of deep client impact by gaining access to a large digital engineering talent pool. Clients can expect an even more enhanced level of ATCS services with a continued focus on speed, flexibility, and value generation. ATCS has been tailoring its service offerings around the rapidly evolving digital landscape with the objective of supporting clients in their journey towards a data- and technology-driven business ecosystem. Nagarro will strengthen these offerings through greater access to talent, investments, and solution innovations.

This agreement is the result of a thoughtful and careful evaluation of culture and spirit. Nagarro is well known for successfully building flat, non-hierarchical global teams and caring culture. ATCS, a recipient of the Gallup Great Workplace award, maintains a close-knit culture built on trust, collaboration, and entrepreneurial spirit. Working together, a positive aggregation of these two cultures will make this affiliation one of the best places to work and build a career.

Manas Fuloria, co-founder of Nagarro, states:



"On behalf of all Nagarrians, I would like to congratulate our new colleagues from ATCS for building a fantastic company over two decades. Our discussions and diligence has established that the ATCS team has great entrepreneurial energy, agility and solid values. We welcome them into the global Nagarro family."

Manish Krishnan, founder, and CEO of ATCS, states:

"The decision to join Nagarro came naturally to us primarily due to our similar culture and values. This affiliation will not only allow us to scale up more effectively and provide greater value to our clients but will also create new and bigger opportunities for our workforce. I am really excited and looking forward to doing great things together in the coming years."

About Nagarro:

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

About ATCS: A global, innovative technology solutions company, ATCS was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey, USA. ATCS specializes in Enterprise IT, Data & Analytics, Marketing Tech & Insights, and Digital Transformation with its highly skilled and engaged employees spread across 10 global offices in North America, Germany, China, and India.

