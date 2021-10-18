BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Rajesh Nakadi Head of Investments, Global Family Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Rajesh Nakadi as Head of Investments, Global Family Office. In this role, he will oversee Family Office client relationships, as well as supervise all investment strategies and lead the Global Family Office investment team. Rajesh is based in New York and reports to Vincent Hayes, global head of Family Office.

Rajesh brings more than 25 years of investment and management experience to this role. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he was senior vice president, Global Family Office at UBS Private Wealth Management for seven years, where he served as a relationship manager for strategic family offices and delivered tailored investment solutions across institutional and wealth management platforms. Rajesh held various roles at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch including managing director, head, capital markets and advisory group and managing director, Family Office Group, US Trust Company. He was also the managing director, chief operating officer at Quinlan Private and chief investment officer and head of Institutional Alternative Investments at Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investments Group.

"Rajesh has more than two decades of experience working with ultra-high-net-worth and family office clients at some of the most respected wealth management organizations in the world," said Hayes. "His investment expertise and leadership skills are well suited to support the unique and varied investment needs of our Family Office clients."

"In recent years, I have observed Family Offices move away from brokerage platforms that have inherent conflicts towards independent boutiques and private banks that provide a higher level of fiduciary care," said Nakadi. "With its rich legacy in Family Office combined with the new focus on digital innovations and the best client service model, BNY Mellon Wealth Management offers a compelling choice for family offices to manage multigenerational wealth and invest in the future success of their family enterprise."

Rajesh earned a Bachelor of Science from the National Institute of Technology in Mangalore, India and a Master of Science from Florida Atlantic University. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Rajesh holds a NASD Series 7 and is a 66 Registered Representative and Series 24 Registered Principal. He is an active member of private charities throughout his community.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of June 30, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed

investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

