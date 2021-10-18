Burlington Stores and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership in the Fight Against Blood Cancer Burlington hosts their annual in-store fundraising campaign helping to provide lifesaving funds in leading-edge research for pediatric cancer patients

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, and Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, are teaming up for the 20th consecutive year to raise critical funds for lifesaving research and treatments for children with blood cancer. In honor of this milestone, Burlington has made a commitment to raise funds with the help of their customers in support of the LLS Children's Initiative, dedicated to supporting children and their families impacted by the disease. Funds raised in Burlington store locations nationwide will support the research pillar of the LLS Children's Initiative, enabling the organization to add more pediatric research grants to break down the barriers that stand in the way of pediatric cancer care innovation, as well as further the mission of LLS.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Starting today through November 29th, Burlington is encouraging customers to donate at checkout in their more than 790 stores nationwide in support of the LLS Children's Initiative research pillar. A donation made at checkout can provide support towards cutting-edge blood cancer research and help improve the lives of children like five-year-old Leo. Leo was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) in June 2019. The treatment protocol for his type of leukemia is a three-and-a-half-year process that includes several phases of chemotherapy. Today, Leo is in remission but still receives chemo through his port and must take oral chemotherapy pills at home. The side effects of his treatment include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fatigue but one thing that never changes is his bright smile and bravery.

Because of their treatment, approximately 80 percent of childhood cancer survivors develop chronic health conditions, such as heart disease and cognitive impairments. Over the past 40 years, only five percent of oncology drugs have been approved for first use in children. The LLS Children's Initiative is dedicated to revolutionizing the standard of care for children with cancer, providing them with safer, more effective treatments that rely less on chemotherapies that harm healthy cells in the body. Through research, patient education and support, as well as policy and advocacy, LLS is striving to usher in a new era of pediatric cancer treatment and care.

"As one of our top national corporate retail partners, Burlington has championed our cause for two decades, helping us to invest more than $1.3 billion in cutting-edge blood cancer research," said Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, President and CEO, LLS. "While we celebrate this momentous anniversary, we do so with our sights set on the future, knowing that breakthrough research is essential to pave the way to discoveries and better outcomes. Thanks to Burlington and their customers, dollars raised in stores this fall will support this key pillar of the LLS Children's Initiative and our critical work."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate 20 tremendous years of partnership and continued commitment to support LLS's mission and the LLS Children's Initiative," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "Burlington remains dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families through this essential and lifesaving research, in the ultimate pursuit of a world without blood cancer."

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 792 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $160 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

