MERIEUX NutriSciences: A new logo and new brand identity for a new strategy

MERIEUX NutriSciences: A new logo and new brand identity for a new strategy

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a prominent service provider to the food sector across the world, has adopted a new logo and brand identity highlighting the following mission:

Better Food. Better Health. Better World.

Mérieux NutriSciences: A new logo and new brand identity for a new tomorrow.

Better Food. Better Health. Better World.

Mérieux NutriSciences takes action. Facing the deep changes our world encounters today, the group is further developing practical and innovative solutions that contribute to making food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable.

The company's purpose is focused on improving food products and searching for efficient solutions to present and future issues across the supply chain: from analytical microbiology and chemistry services, to consulting, audits, training, labeling and regulatory support, sensory studies, and more. Mérieux NutriSciences further pushes its research, striving not only to offer analytical results, but also to develop tailor-made solutions and seamless experience to its customers allowing them to address their most challenging needs along the food value chain.

In support of this evolution, the company has decided to redefine its brand to match its innovative and aspirational strategy, focused on collaborating to build a better tomorrow, through food safety, quality and sustainability. This is expressed in the company's new logo, which introduces the color green, in the leaf shape, highlighting their commitment to food sustainability. The light blue circle symbolizes the Planet, therefore our future.

Mérieux NutriSciences has always put people first, which is why a human element remains a key aspect of their logo. Combining both the green leaf shape and blue circle, the logo represents a simplified human shape with an outstretched arm, thus blending their core focus areas into one image: People; Science; Innovation; Food; Sustainability; and our Planet.

The heart of Mérieux NutriSciences' purpose and mission is expressed in their new tagline:

Better Food - Food is their DNA, given their strong and recognized expertise in food safety and quality since Dr John H. Silliker's creation of the company in 1967. His curiosity and pioneering spirit still guide the company's innovation-driven approach today.

Better Health - A full commitment towards consumers' health, inspired by the merging of Dr Silliker's vision and the Mérieux family's dedication to improve public health through a global and cross-disciplinary approach.

Better World - The company is taking their mission and expertise further to develop sustainability solutions to support the transformation of the food industry and the evolving challenges it faces.

To enable this strategy, Mérieux NutriSciences will leverage its existing expertise and select a mix of organic investments and M&A opportunities to expand coverage of key markets and reinforce strategic capabilities. The company will enhance its go-to-market (offer, services, commercial and customer excellence) and its operations excellence to better service its customers.

Nicolas Cartier, CEO of Mérieux Nutri-Sciences, declares: "At Mérieux NutriSciences, being a service business, we strive to establish trustworthy relationships with our customers. We contribute to successfully addressing their priorities and processes in this highly strategic area for the Planet, namely food. This rebranding demonstrates our commitment for technical progress in food science & nutrition innovation, while never compromising on quality, ethics and people-centricity, values at the very core of how we do business."

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical and innovative solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable.

From our initial expertise in microbiology and consulting, we have broadened our scope of scientific specialties into chemistry, education, certification, research, labeling, and sensory in order to offer a complete suite of services to meet our customers' needs.

Today, we offer comprehensive solutions to support our clients, from product development to market suitability, while contributing to consumers' health worldwide.

Present worldwide, we are more than 100 accredited laboratories and a team of over 8,000 committed employees.

We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet:

BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merieux NutriSciences