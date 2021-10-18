New Data Shows 2021 Halloween Chocolate and Candy Sales Are Up

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Halloween season is full of excitement, as chocolate and candy sales are up and consumers are ready to maximize their fun during the Halloween season. Retailers are going strong on their Halloween sets, with about 27% more seasonal items per store than in 2020. Consumers are planning to celebrate in a big way, including young parents – 93% of whom say they plan to celebrate Halloween this year. And sales of chocolate and candy are up 48% over 2020 and nearly 60% over 2019.

Quote from John Downs, NCA President & CEO :

"Chocolate and candy sales have come roaring back during the 2021 Halloween season as excitement continues to grow and consumers tell us they're ready to celebrate. 82% of Americans say they plan to celebrate Halloween – including 93% of Millennial parents. And retailers are going strong on Halloween displays this year, with iconic orange and black sets coming back in a big way. Up from 80% in 2020, 87% of people say they will purchase the same amount – or more – of Halloween candy this year. Which all makes sense, because what would the Halloween season be without chocolate and candy?"

THE LATEST HALLOWEEN CANDY SALES DATA (Source: IRI, 8 weeks ending 10/4/2021)

TOTAL HALLOWEEN CANDY

$324 million in retail sales (+48% vs. the same period in 2020; +59.8% vs. the same period in 2019)

Halloween-specific items per store increased 26.9% vs. the same period in 2020.

HALLOWEEN CHOCOLATE: $199 million sales (+55.5% vs. the same period in 2020; +70.3% vs. the same period in 2019)

HALLOWEEN NON-CHOCOLATE: $124 million (+31.1% vs. the same time period in 2020; +45.5% vs. the same time period in 2019)

SPOTLIGHT ON CONSUMERS (Source: 210 Analytics x National Confectioners Association, June 2021)

82% of Americans – up 12% from 70% in 2020 – say they're planning to celebrate the 2021 Halloween season, including 93% of Millennial parents.

80% of Americans plan to trick-or-treat this year.

87% of people say they will purchase the same amount – or more – of Halloween candy this year. This is up from 80% in 2020.

82% of Americans are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season.

Methodology: 210 Analytics conducted the national online survey on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded June 3-8, 2021, among a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults (18 years of age or older). The margin of error associated with the survey is 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

Parents know that chocolate and candy are a fun and special part of family traditions and celebrations, and they're leveraging Halloween as a key moment to talk to their children about balance.

88% of parents talk to their children about balance – and many use Halloween as a moment to do so.

83% of parents believe that chocolate and candy can be a fun part of special celebrations and traditions.

Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day – this includes seasonal celebrations like Halloween. (NHANES)

