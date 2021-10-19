Amcor to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the three months ended 30 September 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 2 November 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 2 November 2021 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 3 November 2021.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:                   866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:                              1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:                   0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

China Hong Kong:                800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:                            800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:                +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID                      5385928

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com



Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com  

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Media – North America
Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

