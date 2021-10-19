MI Charitable Foundation sets new fundraising record at annual golf outing

GRATZ, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MI Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PA-based manufacturer MI Windows and Doors, set a new fundraising record for the fourth straight year at its annual charity golf outing held October 4-6 in Hershey, PA. The 23rd annual event hosted more than 250 suppliers, customers, business partners, and MI team members, and raised a record $2.2 million for charity.

The three-day event included a charity auction led by Lancaster-based auctioneer H.K. Keller and golf tournament at the Hershey Country Club. This year, the MI Foundation welcomed speakers from the Ronald McDonald House, Four Diamonds, Simon's Heart, Homes for our Troops, and Veterans Airlift Command. Speed painter Cody Sabol also produced a work of art live on stage that was later auctioned off.

All proceeds from the event went to the MI Charitable Foundation to support the organization's four primary causes – Veterans' Affairs, Children's Wellbeing, Cancer Support, and Local Outreach. MI Windows and Doors covered all expenses, so every dollar donated will be distributed to support one or more of these causes.

"I'm so touched by the generosity and outpouring of support displayed at this event," said MI Windows and Doors CEO Matt DeSoto. "Our team and our business partners continue to believe in our vision and support our efforts through contributions of time and money. Without these committed partnerships, we would not be able to help those who need it most."

Next year's event is scheduled for October 3-5 in Hershey.

ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

In 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, children's wellbeing, and cancer.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS AND DOORS

MI is a residential window and patio door manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

