proteanTecs to Present at the TSMC 2021 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of deep data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, will be participating in the TSMC 2021 Online Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum on Oct 26-27, 2021.



proteanTecs will be exhibiting at the TSMC North America OIP Ecosystem Forum on October 26th and at the Europe OIP Ecosystem Forum on October 27th. Attendees will be able to visit the company's virtual booth to access premium materials and speak with proteanTecs experts to learn how deep data analytics, based on Universal Chip TelemetryTM, can provide visibility into their chips during production and lifetime operation.

Please join us and hear from proteanTecs' Senior Director of Product Marketing, Nir Sever, about "Lifetime performance and health monitoring of high bandwidth, die-to-die interfaces using chip telemetry". The presentation will be available to those attending the HPC & 3DFabric Tracks of the North America and Europe events.

To join the event please register here.



About proteanTecs



proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan.

