Recovery Centers Of America (RCA) Expands Chicagoland Growth With Opening Of RCA Outpatient Facility At South Elgin

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at St. Charles, Chicagoland's newest premier Midwest treatment facility whose mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery, announced the opening of Recovery Centers of America at South Elgin Outpatient Center, expanding its comprehensive treatment opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Recovery Centers of America)

"RCA can now provide a full continuum of care including a convenient, nearby outpatient program at RCA at South Elgin ."



The new RCA outpatient treatment facility, located at 460 Briargate Dr., South Elgin, Illinois, is just ten minutes from RCA's St. Charles inpatient treatment center. The facility is accessible to substance use disorder patients seeking general outpatient treatment as well as intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization care. RCA's comprehensive outpatient programs at South Elgin include group and individual counseling, family therapy, recovery seminars, RCA Alumni Association support and wellness activities. A digital connection program for outpatient as well as inpatient alumni and others in recovery is incorporated into the treatment program using a new software app called Shoutout™ to further support the treatment experience and the recovery journey afterwards.

"Since opening our inpatient facility over one year ago at St. Charles, RCA has treated nearly one thousand patients," said Karen Wolownik Albert, CEO of RCA at St. Charles. "We look forward to now providing a full continuum of care including a convenient, nearby outpatient program at RCA at South Elgin."

Recently, RCA was proud to host Rich Ross, bassist of internationally-acclaimed American rock band, the Freddy Jones Band, in a special interview with CEO of RCA at St. Charles Karen Wolownik Albert for International Recovery Day, Thursday, September 30.

Setting a new standard for addiction treatment in the Chicagoland area, RCA at St. Charles opened in September 2020. Covering 125 acres and located less than 50 miles outside downtown Chicago, patients are able to receive convenient treatment close to home where family members can be involved in the treatment process, increasing the likelihood of maintaining recovery. The challenge of recovery can be daunting, and RCA sets patients up for success through inpatient and outpatient treatment supported by community-based resources and followed by social, educational and cultural events via a robust alumni network after treatment.

An in-network provider for most insurance plans, RCA provides affordable, accessible and evidence-based treatment and clinical expertise to deliver quality care tailored to individual patients' needs in the Chicagoland area, as well as telehealth treatment services.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) has ten inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in the United States. RCA facilities have been recognized as the best U.S. treatment facilities in the past two years by Newsweek Magazine. RCA's mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA also has outpatient programs in most states and opioid treatment programs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. St. Charles is RCA's eighth inpatient location, with others in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. Click here for a video tour.

RCA Contact: Terri Malenfant, RCA Director of Public Relations

tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com

Recovery Centers of America St. Charles: Facebook

Recovery Centers of America: LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America