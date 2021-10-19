Spotter and BBTV Partner to Dedicate Up to US$125 Million to BBTV Creators

In One of the Largest Industry Commitments, Spotter's Funding will Fuel BBTV Creator Growth and Monetization Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, and Spotter, the platform providing upfront cash to creators by acquiring rights to their content, today announced a commercial partnership to dedicate up to US$125 million to BBTV creators to further scale creator growth and monetization opportunities for the Company's existing library of creator content.

BBTV and Spotter enter into a strategic deal for Spotter to deploy up to US$125 million to BBTV creators to help them make more money from their existing content.

Spotter has already deployed approximately US$18 million to BBTV creators.

The commercial partnership helps BBTV creators grow and make more money from their existing content.

Spotter is delivering game changing non-dilutive capital to creators, empowering them to grow their businesses and brands.

This represents a 100% gross margin Plus Solutions revenue stream for BBTV which is expected to total in the single digit millions.

BBTV has an extensive library of existing content spanning thousands of creators and watched by more than 600 million unique viewers every month.

"We're excited about this deal with Spotter, as it's a great illustration of how we can empower creator growth while driving new revenue opportunities from our massive high-quality content library," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "BBTV has cemented itself as an industry-leader in 12 languages and 30 countries with a resilient and re-occurring revenue model spanning thousands of creators and tens of millions of videos. As I've said before, as we continue to drive success for our content creators, we'll continue to gain momentum across all revenue streams."

Through this partnership with Spotter, BBTV is expanding on its end-to-end solutions to help creators grow their viewership and make more money. The partnership provides BBTV and its creators higher immediate revenue on content, providing up-front cash that can be leveraged for further growth in exchange for Spotter's right to receive revenue generated from existing content.

"This partnership was formed on the shared value of providing creators the resources they need to grow their businesses and brands and ultimately, reach their full potential," said Aaron DeBevoise, Founder and CEO of Spotter. "We are proud to provide impactful capital to BBTV's creators."

A reflection of Spotter's dedication to empowering creators to grow their businesses and brands, Spotter's commitment to BBTV creators is one of the largest financial allocations so far in the creator economy space.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

About Spotter

Spotter is the platform and provider for fueling innovative and integrated value-creation in the Creator Economy. A data-driven business with proprietary technology that enables unique financial and creative outcomes for our partners across the YouTube ecosystem, Spotter delivers upfront cash to Creators by acquiring rights to their content. Spotter is dedicated to providing game changing non-dilutive capital to Creators, empowering them to grow their businesses and brands while retaining their freedom. Spotter is one of the largest independent owners of premium, brand-safe YouTube content that delivers over 9.4 billion views per month and 35 billion monthly watch time minutes across all content categories. For more information, please visit https://www.spotter.la/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results and includes certain financial outlooks. Financial outlooks, in particular, are provided to aid in understanding management's goals and expectations regarding future financial matters, and, for all the reasons set out below, may not be achieved. Such financial outlooks may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that the partnership with Spotter will fuel BBTV creator growth and monetization opportunities; the strategic deal is for Spotter to deploy up to US$125 million to BBTV creators to grow and help them make more money from their existing content and to further scale creator growth and monetization opportunities for the Company's existing library of creator content; this represents a 100% gross margin Plus Solutions revenue stream for BBTV which is expected to total in the single digit millions; as the Company continues to drive success for its content creators, it will continue to gain momentum across all revenue streams; and that the deal provides BBTV and its creators higher immediate revenue on content, providing up-front cash that can be leveraged for further growth. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that Spotter will deploy all or most of the $125M to the Company's creators under the strategic deal; that the Company's creators will use such funds to grow their content within BBTV's network; that BBTV will realize its anticipated revenue from the strategic deal; that BBTV will continue to drive success for its creators; that the creator economy will continue to be massive and fast-growing; that the Company will continue to grow its content library; and that the Company will continue to gain momentum across all revenue streams. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the Company's dependence on performance by Spotter and the risk that Spotter may not deploy any or all of the $125M contemplated; the risk that the Company's creators may not accept funding from Spotter or continue to grow their businesses or brands; that the Company's agreements with platforms, studios, creators or others, may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the creator economy may not continue to grow either quickly or at all; that Company's Solutions may not continue to be attractive to its creators and may not continue to gain traction; intellectual property risks; the effect of competition, including without limitation, possible competition from other creator funding entities; the risk of changes in government regulation which may be adverse to the Company's business; the Company's significant reliance on its relationship with one digital platform; litigation risk; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020, and in its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2021 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

BBTV has relied solely on Spotter for the information in this press release regarding Spotter and its business, and does not accept any responsibility for verifying, or the accuracy of, such information, nor any forward-looking information contained therein.

