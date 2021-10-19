Storylines private residence ship increases communal spaces and adds a whole new deck

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storylines residential ship announces a redesign of deck plans including new homes available for purchase and many new amenities. The updates include additional crew space and a reconfiguration of the marina deck to accommodate tendering for shore landings. The plans also include more outdoor spaces for dining and socializing, a coveted commodity in recent times as evidenced by recent surveys to the resident community.

"Our owner residents want to be able to sleep outside under the stars, watch outdoor movies, play pickleball on an open deck, walk their dogs and dine al fresco," said Storylines' sales director Irina Strembitsky. "We were able to deliver on all of their requests including private leasable office spaces for our executives and entrepreneurs."

The number of decks changed from 17 to 18 and the number of residences available for purchase changed from 627 to 547, thereby increasing the amount of space for the owners of the private homes at sea and decreasing the number of people on board.

Compounding Pharmacy Meeting Spaces including Board Rooms Bowling Alley Shared & Private Work Spaces Sports Bar with Pool Tables Outdoor Cinema 2-Level Cinema & Performance Theater Pickleball Court Music & Video Recording Studio Bali Beds Kid & Teen Recreation and Education Pet Walking Promenade & Day Care Infinity Edge Jacuzzi Kennel, Vet & Grooming Facilities Maker Space & Lab Larger Golf Simulator & Pro Shop

About Storylines: Storylines is creating an environmentally sustainable ocean residence and a way of life that is attracting adventure seekers looking for immersive cultural experiences on a global scale. A conscientious community with an enthusiastic approach to living, residents will travel to more than 100 countries. With an average of three to five days in each port, experiential learning is integrated into curated itineraries and immersive shore excursions. Additionally, Storylines brings each destination to life onboard with enrichment programs, spa services that feature local elements, and a culinary street with regional dishes inspired by each port of call.

