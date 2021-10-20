Mabl Hosts 2nd Annual Software Quality Conference: mabl Experience 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl , the leading intelligent test automation company for quality engineering, today announced their second annual conference dedicated to transforming quality engineering. Known as mabl Experience , the conference will feature insights from software quality leaders from prominent brands like Atlassian, Barracuda, Chewy and Charles Schwab, as well as practical sessions on how to adopt quality engineering practices lead by mabl's test automation experts.

mabl Experience 2021 logo

"Product quality and the customer experience is the defining competitive advantage as consumers raise their standards," says mabl co-founder Dan Belcher. "Quality engineering is gaining momentum as a fundamental part of a successful DevOps practice that leads to better business outcomes, and mabl Experience is the place to celebrate that."

Mabl Experience is designed for anyone invested in delivering high-quality applications. Attendees of the free software quality conference will hear from industry leaders on managing people and processes in quality engineering, improving test coverage, shifting testing to the left in development, best practices for integrating test automation software, as well as building a solid quality engineering practice. The keynote, led by Dan Belcher and Atlassian Senior Product Managers Gareth Wham and Erika Sa, will explore the role of quality engineering as software teams improve development and deliver better products with breakthrough results.

"The past year has brought unprecedented challenges for software teams, particularly when it comes to quickly delivering new products with delightful user experiences," says Izzy Azeri, mabl co-founder. "We're thrilled to celebrate the role that quality engineering plays in enabling organizations to innovate and lead the way on customer satisfaction."

In addition to educational sessions for attendees, Tiffani Faison, Boston-based celebrity chef and owner of Sweet Cheeks Q, Tiger Mama, Fool's Errand and Orfano, will lead a cooking demonstration for all Experience participants.

Mabl Experience takes place Wednesday, October 27th and Thursday, October 28th in an entirely virtual format. All those interested can register for free at: https://experience.mabl.com

