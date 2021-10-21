Youth With Faces Named 2021 Aventiv Technologies Community Impact Fund Grantee

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth With Faces, a Dallas-based nonprofit that helps justice-impacted young people develop skills to break the cycle of incarceration and create positive futures, was recently selected as one of three nonprofits to receive a grant from the 2021 Aventiv Technologies Community Impact Fund. The Aventiv fund supports nonprofit programs working to reduce recidivism and is part of a larger initiative to provide financing and technical support to organizations helping justice-involved individuals and families.

Youth With Faces received a $30,000 grant to fund its proven career education and industry certification programs for Dallas County Juvenile Department residents. These programs include Career Readiness, Culinary Arts & Hospitality internships, Food Handler Certification, and comprehensive reentry support, and give justice-involved youth the opportunity to learn and practice critical social, job and life skills that are essential to their success when returning to their families and communities.

"Too often youth in the justice system have already seen a lifetime of trouble and heartache, and as our participants return to their communities this year, many will face traumas caused by the pandemic," said Chris Quadri, CEO of Youth With Faces. "We are grateful for Aventiv's investment in our programs that are critical to help vulnerable youth develop character, connections and capabilities to overcome these challenges and meet their personal goals for success."

Youth With Faces serves more than 250 Dallas County youth each year through pre-release programs, campus events and comprehensive reentry support. Fewer than 15 percent of teens who participate in Youth With Faces programming return to juvenile detention compared to a statewide recidivism rate of 66 percent. Additionally, 75 percent of Youth With Faces participants secured a job within the first year after their release.

"The youth is our future, and some more than others need our help and guidance to defeat the statistics and overcome obstacles that are often felt by justice-impacted families," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technology, parent company of Securus Technologies. "Youth With Faces has done a tremendous job equipping teens and young adults with critical life skills that will help them live a successful life. Investing in our youth in invaluable, which is why we chose this organization as a grant recipient."

About Aventiv Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

About Youth With Faces

First launched in 2001 to provide clothing and meals to residents in Dallas County's Youth Village, Youth With Faces expanded its scope in 2008 to include rehabilitation programs. In 2015, the organization changed its name from Youth Village Resources of Dallas to Youth With Faces to better reflect its purpose – giving young men and women in the juvenile justice system a second chance at being more than a faceless statistic. Today, Youth With Faces offers career education and life skills programs to more than 250 young people a year. Learn more at youthwithfaces.org or follow @YouthWithFaces on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

