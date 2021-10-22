Imagine Dragons Reveal "Demons (Telykast Remix)" On October 22 In Time For A Season Of Masquerading

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TELYKast brings a celebratory beat to their new remix of "Demons," the second single from Imagine Dragons' 7x Platinum, 2012 debut album, Night Visions. Today, IGA/UMe releases "Demons (TELYKast Remix)," available on all digital services.

Listen to / purchase "Demons (TELYKast Remix)" here.

Check out "Demons (TELYKast Remix)" on the Halloween & Chill playlist here.

With their full-length debut Night Visions in 2012, Imagine Dragons found themselves on a skyward trajectory that saw the album debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling more than five million copies worldwide.

TELYKast unifies three distinct musical personas into one genre-defying collective that creates original music and remixes, tallying over 100 million streams and 50 million views to date.

