Lola Tillyaeva's perfume house The Harmonist launches new Yang Collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lola Tillyaeva's The Harmonist has relaunched its much anticipated Yang Collection encompassing five new radiant fragrances. The new collection is based on the original Yang collection in a new parfum concentration that allows ingredients to better reveal their depth and character. The collection channels the five elements – wood, fire, earth, water, and metal - into five vibrant scents that express the Yang energy.

Founded by Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till), The Harmonist was inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui, and each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony and well-being.

"Golden Wood, Desired Earth, Velvet Fire, Matrix Metal, and Sacred Water are vibrant, assured aromas. Warm and radiant, they are designed to energize and nourish the wearer, much like the sun's light. While we are immensely proud of the collection, which was conceived in collaboration with my dear friend and nose Guillaume Flavigny, The Harmonist is an ongoing conversation. Fragrances must be allowed to grow and evolve, like people," said founder of The Harmonist, Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till).

This new collection also marks the launch of The Harmonist's redesigned packaging, showcasing the brand's ongoing commitment to the environment. In addition to a more streamlined design that reduces the overall footprint of the packaging, The Harmonist eliminated all internal plastic from the packaging, making it 100% recyclable.

"We have replaced internal plastic components with environmentally friendly materials in the new Yang collection," says Lola Tillyaeva. "For a small niche brand, this was a challenging task, and we are very pleased and proud that we were able to achieve these results. We hope that with the new collection The Harmonist will ascertain its position at the forefront of sustainability in the industry."

The Yang Collection is part of The Harmonist's existing fragrance range, which also includes the Yin Collection, the Prequel Collection, and Yin Transformation.

All reformulated Yang Collection aromas are contained within The Harmonist's signature hand-blown 1.7 fl oz. glass bottles and encased in the brand's new packaging. The fragrances will be available from October 2021 at The Harmonist's flagship store in Paris, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdales, and The Conservatory, online on The Harmonist's website www.theharmonist.com and other fine retailers.

The Harmonist

The Harmonist is a luxury perfume house established by Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till) in 2016.

Inspired by the timeless principles of harmony and balance, The Harmonist is an ever-expanding collection of unparalleled, holistic fragrances for men and women designed to cultivate balance, tranquillity, and well-being in the wearer. Each fragrance embraces aspects of Yin and Yang dualities and the five elements, encouraging personal discovery and self-expression. The Harmonist business model is built on the principles of sustainability, utilizing recyclable materials at every possible touchpoint, including its Pochet glass-refillable bottles inspired by that of ancient alchemists, deluxe packaging and vegetal wax candles. In 2017, Lola Tillyaeva (Till) spearheaded the Harmonist's charitable initiative "The Droplet", an interactive art facility designed to raise awareness of water scarcity issues.

To find out more about The Harmonist visit www.theharmonist.com in the US www.harmonist.eu in Europe.

Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till)

Lola Tillyaeva (Till) is a Wellbeing Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, Humanitarian and the visionary behind The Harmonist. An inspiring voice within the wellness and beauty space, Lola published her widely appraised self-care guide "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Well-being" in September 2020. Originally from Uzbekistan, Lola created the Paris-based Maison de l'Ouzbékistan, a gallery introducing and exploring the rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan.

Lola is also a devoted philanthropist and founded the "You Are Not Alone Foundation" in 2002 to provide homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan. Lola spearheads numerous initiatives aimed at promoting education and preserving the environment.

Fragrance Descriptions

Golden Wood - Woody · Citrus · Oriental

Golden wood is a noble aroma that comforts and consoles. Its gourmet and woody notes nourish the wearer, like the strength and vitality of a centuries-old tree.

Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Bitter Orange, Bees Wax, Pear Granita, Guaiac Wood, Oak Wood, Tonka Bean, Cabreuva

Desired Earth - Oriental · Spicy · Woody

Desired Earth is a majestic aroma that intrigues and inspires. Its powerful notes of spice and wood elevate the wearer, like the summit of the highest peaks.

Notes: Elemi, Cade, Immortal Flower, Red Cedar, Myrrh, Tolu Balsam, Vetiver, Iris, Vanilla

Velvet Fire - Aromatic · Woody · Oriental

Velvet Fire is a charismatic aroma that arouses and ignites. Its sensual combination of woody notes impassions and illuminates the wearer, like the sun's caress.

Notes: Clary Sage, Cypress, Myrtle, Neroli, Saffron, Tobacco, Cistus, Tonka Bean, Oud

Matrix Metal - Woody · Metal · Musk

Matrix Metal is a powerful aroma that emboldens and strengthens. Its hot-cold accord is contrasted by metallic notes and creamy freshness, bringing clarity to the wearer, like the burnished surface of a blade.

Notes: Metallic Notes, Cardamom, Nutmeg, White Tea, Cyclamen, Vetiver, Sequoia, Sandalwood, White Musk

Sacred Water - Citrus · Marine · Floral

Sacred Water is a fluid aroma that stimulates and settles. Its notes of citrus fruit, fresh spice and minerality both invigorate and soothe the wearer, like the unfolding expanse of a tranquil sea.

Notes: Citron, Mandarin, Fresh Ginger, Magnolia, Orange Blossom, Laminaria Seaweed, Amyris, Grey Amber, Cedar

