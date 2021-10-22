Palatin Awarded "Top 10 Poster" Designation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2021 Annual Meeting

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced that its pre-clinical diabetic retinopathy poster demonstrating the positive effects of melanocortin agonists for retinal inflammation was awarded a Top 10 Posters designation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2021 Annual Meeting.

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

"We appreciate this acknowledgement and recognition by the medical and scientific community of the extraordinary potential of melanocortin agonists to treat inflammatory diseases," said Carl Spana, PhD, CEO and President of Palatin. "Our research team includes experts in melanocortin drug development that consistently produce robust and comprehensive data demonstrating the potential of Palatin's melanocortin agonists in treating inflammatory conditions of the eye, gut, kidney and other indications."

The presentation highlighting the positive pre-clinical protective effects of melanocortin 1 receptor agonists PL8331 and PL9654 in mouse models of retinopathy, and the possible utility of melanocortins in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and choroidal neovascularization, was made at the ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting, held October 8-12, 2021.

"We are honored to have our poster recognized by ASRS as a Top 10 poster," said John Dodd, PhD, Senior Vice President of Preclinical Research at Palatin. "It speaks to the interest and enthusiasm in the scientific community about the potential of the melanocortin mechanism to treat inflammatory conditions. We are excited to share this retina and other inflammatory disease model data where we see melanocortin agonists work so well."

A link to the ASRS conference website and short video presentation about the poster by John Dodd, PhD, can be found here: 2021 Top 10 Poster Award Winners - The American Society of Retina Specialists (asrs.org)

About Melanocortins and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on food intake, metabolism, sexual function, inflammation, and immune system responses. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in various organs such as the eye. gut, and kidney express melanocortin receptors, providing the opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin, such as statements about clinical trial plans and potential results for clinical or pre-clinical programs, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.