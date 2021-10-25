ALKM Signs LOI To Acquire 2 Condiment Brands With Over $1 Million In Annual Sales Available On Amazon

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that Alkame has signed a letter of intent to acquire 2 premium condiment brands.

Both brands have a line of top shelf products, including premium jams and jellies as well as pepper jellies and fruit dessert toppings. These product lines and have been active in the marketplace for over 25 years with significant brand awareness, and are well known for being handcrafted in small batches.

Alkame has already conducted due diligence and both parties have agreed to the acquisition. The acquisition final agreement and transferring IP assets are in process. With the prospective asset purchases, to bring shareholder value to the company, and to build the business into a recognizable brand.

Roughly 100 customers, including UNFI, KEHE, Amazon, with distribution channels ranging from National Discount & Fruit Channel, with retail placement in Bartell's and Safeway.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO, Robert Eakle stated, "These long established brands which are already revenue generating just under 1m annually fit perfectly into our wheelhouse. We believe these brands have great potential for expansion and future growth." Eakle continues, "We will update shortly with additional details".

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com .

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Phone: 702-273-9714

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

