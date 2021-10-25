Graybar Acquires Steven Engineering

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Steven Engineering, Inc.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., Steven Engineering provides advanced automation, motion control and pneumatic solutions to a wide range of market segments. Steven Engineering was founded in 1975 and has a total of three locations in California and Oregon. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Steven Engineering name with the same leadership team, employees and suppliers.

"We are excited to welcome the Steven Engineering team to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "With its reputation for exceptional customer service and advanced technical capabilities, Steven Engineering will accelerate Graybar's growth and strengthen our position in the industrial automation business."

"Steven Engineering and Graybar share similar values and a passion for helping our employees, customers and suppliers succeed," said Bryan Wolfgram, chief executive officer of Steven Engineering. "As part of Graybar, we look forward to sustaining our positive workplace culture, while investing in growth and innovation to achieve long-term success."

