MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

Total revenue was $340 million , increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis. Core product revenue was up 19 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

GAAP operating income was $29 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared to $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $51 million or 15.0 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

GAAP earnings were $19 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same period a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $46 million , compared to $27 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong working capital management. In the third quarter, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.

MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical. "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.

"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.

"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net sales $ 340,197



$ 304,392



$ 989,915



$ 959,975

Cost of products sold 194,199



172,160



556,263



528,799

Gross profit 145,998



132,232



433,652



431,176

















Selling, general and administrative 87,450



64,793



246,339



214,066

Research and development 14,946



13,851



42,149



41,723

Restructuring charges 3,853



7,603



12,239



18,475

Currency exchange losses (gains), net 100



2,759



(359)



3,821

Product liability expense 10,688



2,077



25,235



4,878

Operating income 28,961



41,149



108,049



148,213

















Interest expense 3,764



2,305



7,847



7,907

Other income, net (2,266)



(1,117)



(8,773)



(4,376)

Total other expense (income), net 1,498



1,188



(926)



3,531

















Income before income taxes 27,463



39,961



108,975



144,682

Provision for income taxes 8,640



11,727



28,165



36,251

Net income 18,823



28,234



80,810



108,431

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(200)



(448)



(668)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 18,823



$ 28,034



$ 80,362



$ 107,763

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.48



$ 0.72



$ 2.05



$ 2.77

Diluted $ 0.48



$ 0.71



$ 2.04



$ 2.74

















Basic shares outstanding 39,194



38,906



39,152



38,853

Diluted shares outstanding 39,430



39,260



39,424



39,269



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,302



$ 160,672

Trade receivables, net 219,481



252,283

Inventories 249,449



197,819

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,884



3,796

Other current assets 135,263



139,708

Total current assets 725,379



754,278









Property, net 204,410



189,620

Prepaid pension cost 108,842



97,545

Operating lease assets, net 50,731



53,451

Goodwill 636,113



443,272

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 44,330



48,540

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 94,950



85,077

Other noncurrent assets 394,697



200,701

Total assets $ 2,259,452



$ 1,872,484









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Accounts payable 92,634



86,854

Other current liabilities 224,187



203,691

Total current liabilities 336,821



310,545









Long-term debt, net 592,742



287,157

Pensions and other employee benefits 199,486



208,068

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 40,854



44,639

Deferred tax liabilities 49,898



10,916

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 215,474



201,268

Total shareholders' equity 824,177



809,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,259,452



$ 1,872,484



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income $ 18,823



$ 28,234



$ 80,810



$ 108,431

Depreciation and amortization 14,182



9,856



36,270



29,284

Change in working capital and other operating 13,224



(10,953)



13,063



(27,560)

Cash flow from operating activities 46,229



27,137



130,143



110,155

















Capital expenditures (10,675)



(12,864)



(30,963)



(32,698)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired (329,445)



—



(392,437)



—

Change in short-term investments 1,017



(9,935)



26,062



(19,337)

Property disposals and other investing (5,309)



251



(5,249)



334

Cash flow used in investing activities (344,412)



(22,548)



(402,587)



(51,701)

















Change in debt 281,855



4,000



308,859



(5,000)

Cash dividends paid (17,255)



(16,771)



(51,322)



(49,811)

Other financing (19,715)



2,792



(24,107)



(21,332)

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 244,885



(9,979)



233,430



(76,143)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,270)



1,986



(4,177)



(1,668)

















Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (56,568)



$ (3,404)



$ (43,191)



$ (19,357)



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 229,076



$ 111,121



$ —



$ 340,197

Operating income











28,961

Operating margin %











8.5 % Restructuring charges











3,853

Currency exchange losses, net











100

Product liability expense











10,688

Acquisition related costs











7,351

Adjusted operating income (loss) 44,364



12,599



(6,010)



50,953

Adjusted operating margin % 19.4 %

11.3 %





15.0 % Depreciation and amortization (a)











11,823

Adjusted EBITDA 52,514



16,142



(5,880)



62,776

Adjusted EBITDA % 22.9 %

14.5 %





18.5 %















Three Months Ended September 30, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 194,303



$ 110,089



$ —



$ 304,392

Operating income











41,149

Operating margin %











13.5 % Restructuring charges











7,603

Currency exchange losses, net











2,759

Product liability expense











2,077

Acquisition related costs











41

Adjusted operating income (loss) 40,898



15,658



(2,927)



53,629

Adjusted operating margin % 21.0 %

14.2 %





17.6 % Depreciation and amortization (a)











9,856

Adjusted EBITDA 47,465



18,848



(2,828)



63,485

Adjusted EBITDA % 24.4 %

17.1 %





20.9 %



(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 655,123



$ 334,792



$ —



$ 989,915

Operating income











108,049

Operating margin %











10.9 % Restructuring charges











12,239

Currency exchange gains, net











(359)

Product liability expense











25,235

Acquisition related costs











11,891

Adjusted operating income (loss) 138,778



41,794



(23,517)



157,055

Adjusted operating margin % 21.2 %

12.5 %





15.9 % Depreciation and amortization (a)











33,716

Adjusted EBITDA 161,861



52,095



(23,185)



190,771

Adjusted EBITDA % 24.7 %

15.6 %





19.3 %















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020













Sales to external customers $ 629,787



$ 330,188



$ —



$ 959,975

Operating income











148,213

Operating margin %











15.4 % Restructuring charges











18,475

Currency exchange losses, net











3,821

Product liability expense











4,878

Acquisition related costs











202

COVID-19 related costs











757

Adjusted operating income (loss) 149,708



45,719



(19,081)



176,346

Adjusted operating margin % 23.8 %

13.8 %





18.4 % Depreciation and amortization (a)











29,284

Adjusted EBITDA 169,343



55,075



(18,788)



205,630

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.9 %

16.7 %





21.4 %



(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and COVID-19 related costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 13 % 27 % 25 % 28 % 14 % 15 % 19 %

(28) %

12 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % (2) % (1) % (1) % (1) % (3) % (1) %

(1) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 13 % 25 % 24 % 27 % 13 % 12 % 18 %

(29) %

11 % Less: Acquisitions — % 21 % — % — % 22 % — % 9 %

— %

8 % Organic constant currency sales change 13 % 4 % 24 % 27 % (9) % 12 % 9 %

(29) %

3 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 1 % 22 % 13 % 16 % — % 15 % 9 %

(27) %

3 % Plus: Currency translation effects (2) % (3) % (1) % (3) % (2) % (3) % (3) %

(2) %

(2) % Constant currency sales change (1) % 19 % 12 % 13 % (2) % 12 % 6 %

(29) %

1 % Less: Acquisitions — % 16 % — % — % 8 % — % 4 %

— %

4 % Organic constant currency sales change (1) % 3 % 12 % 13 % (10) % 12 % 2 %

(29) %

(3) %



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 19 % 3 % 35 % 39 % 36 % 35 % 26 %

(30) %

18 % Plus: Currency translation effects (1) % — % (1) % (1) % (1) % (1) % (1) %

(1) %

(1) % Constant currency sales change 18 % 3 % 34 % 38 % 35 % 34 % 25 %

(31) %

17 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 35 % — % 8 %

— %

7 % Organic constant currency sales change 18 % 3 % 34 % 38 % — % 34 % 17 %

(31) %

10 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 3 % 4 % 19 % 22 % 8 % 21 % 10 %

(32) %

4 % Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % 1 % — % — % (1) % — %

(1) %

— % Constant currency sales change 3 % 4 % 20 % 22 % 8 % 20 % 10 %

(33) %

4 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 12 % — % 3 %

— %

2 % Organic constant currency sales change 3 % 4 % 20 % 22 % (4) % 20 % 7 %

(33) %

2 %



*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 5 % 164 % (1) % 8 % (15) % (9) % 6 %

(25) %

1 % Plus: Currency translation effects (2) % (13) % (3) % (2) % (1) % (4) % (2) %

(2) %

(3) % Constant currency sales change 3 % 151 % (4) % 6 % (16) % (13) % 4 %

(27) %

(2) % Less: Acquisitions — % 145 % — % — % 4 % — % 11 %

— %

8 % Organic constant currency sales change 3 % 6 % (4) % 6 % (20) % (13) % (7) %

(27) %

(10) %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change (2) % 117 % (4) % 4 % (12) % 8 % 5 %

(17) %

1 % Plus: Currency translation effects (6) % (18) % (6) % (6) % (4) % (8) % (6) %

(6) %

(6) % Constant currency sales change (8) % 99 % (10) % (2) % (16) % — % (1) %

(23) %

(5) % Less: Acquisitions — % 97 % — % — % 1 % — % 7 %

— %

6 % Organic constant currency sales change (8) % 2 % (10) % (2) % (17) % — % (8) %

(23) %

(11) %



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Consolidated

Americas

International Portable Gas Detection 27 %

38 %

6 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* 25 %

3 %

151 % Industrial Head Protection 24 %

34 %

(4) % Breathing Apparatus 13 %

18 %

3 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 13 %

35 %

(16) % Fall Protection 12 %

34 %

(13) % Core Sales 18 %

25 %

4 %











Non-Core Sales (29) %

(31) %

(27) %











Net Sales 11 %

17 %

(2) % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 3 %

10 %

(10) %









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Consolidated

Americas

International Portable Gas Detection 13 %

22 %

(2) % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel* 19 %

4 %

99 % Industrial Head Protection 12 %

20 %

(10) % Breathing Apparatus (1) %

3 %

(8) % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* (2) %

8 %

(16) % Fall Protection 12 %

20 %

— % Core Sales 6 %

10 %

(1) %











Non-Core Sales (29) %

(33) %

(23) %











Net Sales 1 %

4 %

(5) % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions (3) %

2 %

(11) %



*Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel and Fixed Gas and Flame Detection include the impact of the Bristol and Bacharach acquisitions completed on January 25, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,







2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change



























Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 18,823



$ 28,034



(33)%

$ 80,362



$ 107,763



(25)%

Tax expense associated with transactions 1,713



—







1,713



—







Tax benefit associated with ASU 2016-09: Improvements to employee share-based payment accounting (293)



(80)







(2,372)



(1,699)







Subtotal 20,243



27,954



(28)%

79,703



106,064



(25)%



























Product liability expense 10,688



2,077







25,235



4,878







Acquisition related costs 7,351



41







11,891



202







Restructuring charges 3,853



7,603







12,239



18,475







Asset related losses, net 375



62







423



189







COVID-19 related costs —



—







—



757







Currency exchange losses (gains), net 100



2,759







(359)



3,821







Income tax expense on adjustments (5,525)



(3,700)







(12,845)



(7,614)







Adjusted earnings $ 37,085



$ 36,796



1%

$ 116,287



$ 126,772



(8)%



























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.94



$ 0.94



0%

$ 2.95



$ 3.23



(9)%



Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2021. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

