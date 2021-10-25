SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is pleased to announce the dates of this year's Winter Indian Market. The weekend shopping event will commence on Saturday, November 20, from 9 am to 5 pm and continue Sunday, November 21, from 10 am to 3 pm. Beginning November 1, tickets will be available for sale at swaia.org.

Photo: Artist, Wayland Namingha © Gabriella Marks Photo for SWAIA.

Winter Indian Market Returns to La Fonda Hotel in Downtown Santa Fe—Holiday shopping direct from Indigenous Artists

"After last year's Virtual Winter Market, SWAIA is thrilled to be returning to an in-person market at the historic La Fonda Hotel," said Kim Peone, SWAIA's Executive Director. Roughly 200 of SWAIA's juried Indigenous artists from the 2021 Santa Fe Indian Market will be featured.

This year's Winter Indian Market will also include a silent auction to raise funds to support SWAIA's Indigenous art community. Online bidding will begin on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm.

Finally, please consider donating a new, unwrapped present to SWAIA's holiday gift drive. All gifts will be donated to the Santa Fe Indigenous Center for children, infants to 16 years of age. For additional information and to donate, visit Santa Fe Indigenous Center's non-profit information table at Winter Market on both Saturday and Sunday.

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists year-round. swaia.org

