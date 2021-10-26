FXB Center Health And Human Rights Fellow Testifies In Support Of Reparations To Boston City Council

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FXB Health and Human Rights Fellow Dr. Jourdyn Lawrence submitted written testimony to the Boston City Council Committee on Civil Rights in support of Docket #0734: Order for a Hearing Regarding Reparations and Their Impact on the Civil Rights of Black Bostonians.

FXB Center for Health & Human Rights at Harvard University (PRNewsfoto/FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University)

In her testimony submitted on Oct. 26, 2021, Dr. Lawrence shared her expertise and research on reparations and racial inequities. Her remarks state, in part:

"The cumulative impacts of the enslavement of thousands of Africans, the legalization of racial discrimination explicitly through Jim Crow laws, and the entrenchment of such biases in social, economic, and political institutions, have resulted in the present-day undue and unjust burden on Black people in the United States. Structural racism – an ongoing and persistent legacy – manifests through policies and practices implemented through interconnected social, economic, and political institutions.

Reparations serve not only as a tool for acknowledgement and redress of the grave and horrific history of slavery, but also facilitate achieving Boston's commitment as part of the Resilient Cities Catalyst to having populations that are more resilient to the economic, social, and physical challenges that we face."

To read Dr. Lawrence's full remarks, please visit the FXB Center's blog: https://fxb.harvard.edu/2021/10/26/boston-city-council-testimony/

About the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University

The François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights (FXB Center) was founded and endowed by Albina du Boisrouvray in 1993. Her goal was to provide protection to children by furthering the vision for health and human rights of founding director Jonathan Mann, and it received the enthusiastic collaboration of then Dean Harvey Fineberg. We use interdisciplinary approaches to promote equity and dignity for those oppressed by racism, poverty, and stigma, nationally and around the world. We are proud to partner with a diverse group of scholars, educators, elected officials, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and members of the international policy community to advance health and human rights, and to show the harmful effects of violations on children. To learn more, please visit fxb.harvard.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University