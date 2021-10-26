GNC x GLAXON: GNC Announces Strategic Partnership with GLAXON

As part of GNC's renewed strategic focus on innovation, GNC Ventures will work with forward-thinking sports-nutrition brand GLAXON to propel growth and deliver their industry-disrupting products to millions of GNC consumers nationwide

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC announced today that it has selected GLAXON, an innovative sports-nutrition brand, as its first strategic product partnership under GNC Ventures, the innovation and technology incubation arm affiliated with GNC that focuses on fast-growing or disruptive companies or technologies in health and wellness. "With GNC's world class brand and its 86 years of science-backed resource and expertise in marketing, R&D, manufacturing, and store experience, as well as access to a vast distribution network of stores domestically and globally, GNC Ventures is a tremendous platform for discovering and supporting emerging and innovative brands and technologies within the GNC eco-system such as GLAXON, to better service the health and wellness needs of millions of GNC consumers nationwide," said Yong Kai Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of GNC.

With innovative ingredient development and marketing, GLAXON creates products unlike anything else in the active-nutrition space. GLAXON will work with GNC to accelerate speed to market of its cutting-edge nutrition solutions and service the health and wellness goals of millions of consumers nationwide.

"I am excited to welcome such a fresh and innovative partner to GNC," said Josh Burris, CEO of GNC. "With unique ingredients and bold marketing, GLAXON is shaking up the industry and their products are a great addition to our shelves. Consumers look to GNC to introduce them to the latest and greatest in nutrition solutions, and we can't wait for them to meet this one-of-a-kind brand."

GLAXON is committed to developing first-of-their-kind products in the sports-nutrition space and have plans to launch additional new products across different categories in the months ahead. With GNC's years of industry experience and vast distribution scale and power, GLAXON will be able to fast-track these innovative products to even more consumers and markets around the country.

GLAXON CEO Michael Bischoff said: "GLAXON's partnership with GNC gives GLAXON the ability to continue to focus on developing the disruptive products we strive for with the support of an industry powerhouse to deliver them to the masses. While remaining true to GLAXON brand roots, GNC will allow us to reach our loyal base at a much faster speed and introduce awesome products to a new group of customers. Through this partnership, GLAXON is excited to produce more cutting-edge products, and pave the way for shaking up the industry for nutrition lovers of all kinds. We can't wait to see what GLAXON and GNC can accomplish together."

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About GLAXON

GLAXON is a brand of mold breaking dietary supplements with an emphasis on cross category lifestyle solutions beyond just the active nutrition space. GLAXON is one of the fastest growing brands in the space that has become an emerging leader in market innovation. Leveraging growth by disruptive thought-provoking branding, product education, and transparent supplements that provide lifestyle solutions. GLAXON is headquartered in a 100,000 sq ft facility of product incubation including: design, formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. GLAXON's headquarters is uniquely built to fast-track product concepts from R&D to fully finished products all under one roof remaining true to the company mantra, "Made with Real Science". GLAXON can be found at GNC, GLAXON.com, and select retailers globally. For more information visit GLAXON.com or find us on Instagram and TikTok.

