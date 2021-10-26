Nektar Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at September 30, 2021 were approximately $955.3 million as compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020.

"We made significant progress across our portfolio this past quarter ahead of multiple late-stage registrational trial data readouts anticipated in the first half of 2022," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "For bempegaldesleukin, we remain on track to report data from the first three of our five registrational studies with nivolumab in melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer in the first half of 2022. We also plan to present initial data from our PROPEL study evaluating the combination of bempegaldesleukin plus pembrolizumab in patients with previously untreated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer at the upcoming ESMO Immuno-Oncology meeting."

Mr. Robin continued, "At the upcoming SITC and ASH meetings in the fourth quarter, we look forward to showcasing our IL-15 program, NKTR-255, which is being developed in solid tumors and hematological malignancies. We recently expanded the development plans for NKTR-255 with a new clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer designed to evaluate the combination of NKTR-255 with avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, in the JAVELIN Bladder Medley study. Importantly, our partner Eli Lilly continues to advance a broad development program for NKTR-358, demonstrating its potential to be transformative in the treatment of autoimmune disease, with ongoing Phase 2 studies in both lupus and ulcerative colitis and plans to initiate additional Phase 2 studies in two different immune-mediated diseases."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $24.9 million as compared to $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the first nine months of 2021 revenue was $76.9 million as compared to $129.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. Revenue was lower relative to 2020 due to the recognition in the first nine months of 2020 of $50.0 million in total milestones from Bristol-Myers Squibb for the initiation of registrational trials of bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo® in adjuvant melanoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $138.5 million as compared to $133.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to increases in research and development (R&D) expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense. Total operating costs and expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $410.1 million as compared to $443.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. Operating costs and expenses decreased relative to 2020 primarily due to the recording of $45.2 million in impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020 resulting from the discontinuation of the NKTR-181 program.

R&D expense in the third quarter of 2021 was $103.7 million as compared to $100.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, R&D expense was $300.7 million as compared to $306.0 million in the first nine months of 2020.

G&A expense was $29.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, G&A expense was $90.7 million compared to $77.6 million in the first nine months of 2020. G&A expense increased primarily due to an increase in pre-commercial costs for bempegaldesleukin.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $129.7 million or $0.70 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $108.6 million or $0.61 basic and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss in the first nine months of 2021 was $378.2 million or $2.07 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $327.2 million or $1.84 basic and diluted loss per share in the first nine months of 2020.

Nektar also announced upcoming presentations at the following scientific congresses:

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

November 10-14, 2021 (In person and virtual)

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation: "NKTR-255 plus cetuximab in patients with solid tumors: Interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1b dose-escalation study" , Altan, M., et al.

Poster Presentation: "Combining bempegaldesleukin (CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist) and NKTR-262 (TLR7/8 agonist) pairs local innate activation with systemic CD8+ T cell expansion to enhance anti-tumor immunity ", Rolig, A., et al. (collaborator presentation)

Poster Presentation: "Associations between KIR/KIR-ligand genotypes and clinical outcome for patients with advanced solid tumors receiving BEMPEG plus nivolumab combination therapy in the PIVOT-02 trial", Feils, A., et al. (collaborator presentation)

ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

December 8-11, 2021 (In person and virtual)

Poster Presentation: "Preliminary results from PROPEL: A phase 1/2 Study of bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG: NKTR-214) plus pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) with or without chemotherapy in patients with metastatic NSCLC", Felip, E., et al.

2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

December 11-14, 2021 (In person and virtual)

Poster Presentation: " Safety, tolerability, PK/PD and preliminary efficacy of NKTR-255, a novel IL-15 receptor agonist, in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies", Shah, N., et al.

Poster Presentation: "Pharmacodynamic analysis of CAR-T cell persistence in patients with hematologic malignancies treated with NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist that enhances CD8+ T-cells: Preliminary results from a phase 1 study", Turtle, C., et al. (collaborator presentation)

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















ASSETS

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020(1) Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 54,017

$ 198,955

Short-term investments









867,063

862,941

Accounts receivable









28,994

38,889

Inventory









15,330

15,292

Other current assets









20,731

21,928



Total current assets









986,135

1,138,005





















Long-term investments









34,219

136,662 Property, plant and equipment, net









58,830

59,662 Operating lease right-of-use assets







119,714

126,476 Goodwill









76,501

76,501 Other assets









1,844

1,461



Total assets









$1,277,243

$1,538,767





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable









23,660

22,139

Accrued compensation









32,882

14,532

Accrued clinical trial expenses









37,633

44,207

Accrued contract manufacturing expenses





8,088

11,310

Other accrued expenses









19,966

9,676

Operating lease liabilities, current portion







17,740

13,915



Total current liabilities









139,969

115,779





















Operating lease liabilities, less current portion





128,718

136,373 Development derivative liability









21,387

- Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net





181,760

200,340 Other long-term liabilities









3,869

8,980



Total liabilities









475,703

461,472





















Commitments and contingencies





































Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock









-

-

Common stock









18

18

Capital in excess of par value









3,492,435

3,388,730

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(3,563)

(2,295)

Accumulated deficit









(2,687,350)

(2,309,158)



Total stockholders' equity









801,540

1,077,295

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$1,277,243

$1,538,767





















(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In thousands, except per share information)







(Unaudited)





















































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,















2021

2020

2021

2020





























Revenue:

























Product sales









$ 5,194

$ 5,691

$ 17,835

$ 14,620

Royalty revenue









-

12,289

-

31,411

Non-cash royalty revenue related to sales of future royalties



19,413

10,422

58,667

28,001

License, collaboration and other revenue







314

1,631

396

55,421 Total revenue









24,921

30,033

76,898

129,453





























Operating costs and expenses:

























Cost of goods sold









5,311

5,570

18,734

15,154

Research and development









103,738

100,531

300,655

305,954

General and administrative









29,468

26,982

90,702

77,546

Impairment of assets and other costs for terminated program



-

-

-

45,189 Total operating costs and expenses







138,517

133,083

410,091

443,843































Loss from operations









(113,596)

(103,050)

(333,193)

(314,390)





























Non-operating income (expense):

























Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to sales of future royalties

(12,801)

(8,425)

(39,186)

(22,084)

Change in fair value of development derivative liability





(3,328)

-

(7,640)

-

Interest income and other income (expense), net





131

2,910

2,388

16,453

Interest expense









-

-

-

(6,851) Total non-operating income (expense), net







(15,998)

(5,515)

(44,438)

(12,482)





























Loss before provision for income taxes







(129,594)

(108,565)

(377,631)

(326,872)





























Provision for income taxes









112

21

561

365 Net loss









$ (129,706)

$ (108,586)

$ (378,192)

$ (327,237)



























































Basic and diluted net loss per share







$ (0.70)

$ (0.61)

$ (2.07)

$ (1.84)





























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

184,110

179,090

182,736

178,203































NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)















Nine months ended September 30,















2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss









$ (378,192)

$ (327,237) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Non-cash royalty revenue related to sales of future royalties



(58,667)

(28,001)

Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to sales of future royalties

39,186

22,084

Change in fair value of development derivative liability





7,640

-

Non-cash research and development expense





11,497

-

Stock-based compensation









72,269

72,274

Depreciation and amortization









10,710

10,937

Impairment of advance payments to contract manufacturers and equipment for terminated program -

20,351

Amortization of premiums (discounts), net and other non-cash transactions

5,677

1,150 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable









9,895

(6,123)

Inventory









(38)

(227)

Operating leases, net









2,932

4,316

Other assets









814

(5,588)

Accounts payable









1,247

(3,337)

Accrued compensation









18,350

20,478

Other accrued expenses









(3,837)

9,340

Deferred revenue









(605)

(5,070) Net cash used in operating activities







(261,122)

(214,653)





















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of investments









(816,049)

(791,445)

Maturities of investments









902,687

1,158,722

Sales of investments









5,035

41,700

Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(9,093)

(5,504) Net cash provided by investing activities







82,580

403,473





















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans



31,436

20,651

Cash receipts from development derivative liability





2,250

-

Repayment of senior notes









-

(250,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities







33,686

(229,349)





















Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents





(82)

9 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents





(144,938)

(40,520) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





198,955

96,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$ 54,017

$ 55,843





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest









$ -

$ 9,742 Operating lease right-of-use asset recognized in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 1,057

$ 2,133























