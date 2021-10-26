The ideal storage solution for anyone and any task with up to 2800MB/s speed and massive 16TB storage capacity

OWC Announces Mercury Pro U.2 Dual As World's First Thunderbolt Dual Bay U.2 Desktop Storage Solution The ideal storage solution for anyone and any task with up to 2800MB/s speed and massive 16TB storage capacity

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual. The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual offers up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families to save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files. It utilizes Thunderbolt's full 2800MB/s of data bandwidth to function nearly 6x faster than your typical SSD. Dual drive bays house two NVMe U.2 SSDs for streamlined, easy-to-manage RAID storage.

(PRNewsfoto/OWC)

A super easy, plug and play design makes the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual the most convenient drive to use. Just connect the included Thunderbolt cable to your machine or OWC docking solution and start saving, editing, and sharing at warp speed.



With OWC's MacDrive software (sold separately) installed on your Windows PC, you can use Apple RAID formatted drives without jumping through hoops for the ultimate cross-platform workflow.

The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual is ready for your demanding A/V, digital photography, professional music, graphics, and general data backup needs. The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual gives everyone the necessary horsepower to get the job done:

Backing up simple to complex video editing projects

Time Machine and File History backups of essential business data and irreplaceable personal photos

Consolidating files from multiple smaller drives to a single location for faster, more convenient access

Migrating data from an existing machine to a new computer

Freeing up space on a computer's internal drive to improve performance

An extra Thunderbolt USB-C port lets you daisy-chain devices to your OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual to expand your capabilities. Attach a 5K display or two 4K Thunderbolt displays. You can even place a USB device at the end of the chain. The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual gives you the freedom to use more of what you need.

OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual Highlights

Blazing fast: Utilize Thunderbolt's full 2800MB/s data bandwidth

Unrivaled Capacity up to 16TB: The only dual-bay solution with up to two NVMe U.2 SSDs

Cross Platform Compatible: Use the same drive between a Mac and a PC with OWC MacDrive for Windows

Additional Connectivity: Add up to five Thunderbolt devices, a display, or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device via the second Thunderbolt USB-C port

Easy Drive Monitoring: Front panel activity LEDs offer an instant status update

Deployment Ready: Solutions undergo a rigorous multi-step performance certification

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

"With the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, we wanted to build a storage solution for everyone that could handle any task or workflow," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "It's perfect for everything from routine backups, storing photos, music, you name it, making the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual the ideal drive for Mac or PC."



Pricing & Availability

The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual is available immediately in capacities from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at $299.99 and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB models on Macsales.com starting at $549.00.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social

Follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .



© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OWC