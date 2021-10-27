Informatica Announces Program with Microsoft to Launch Modern Cloud Analytics on Microsoft Azure

New Offer from Informatica and Microsoft Provides Customers With Automated Migration, and Financial Incentives for Azure Modernization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today at Microsoft IGNITE, announced a joint Modern Cloud Analytics program with Microsoft Azure to provide customers with one of the fastest, lowest cost, lowest risk paths to modernize PowerCenter ETL and on-premises data warehouses to Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud ä (IDMC) on Azure and Azure Synapse Analytics. This offering is available on the Azure Marketplace, helping customers streamline procurement and enabling them to fulfill their financial commitments with Informatica solutions on Azure.

The Modern Cloud Analytics program is available to joint Microsoft and Informatica PowerCenter customers migrating their on-premises data warehouse and ETL workloads to IDMC on Azure and Azure Synapse Analytics and includes:

Informatica's Migration Factory for Informatica PowerCenter customers that automates 90% plus of existing data integration mappings to IDMC on Azure and Azure Synapse Analytics.

No cost access to cloud data warehousing and cloud data management experts from both Microsoft and Informatica to guide customers with best practices and ensure successful migrations.

Financial incentives from Microsoft and Informatica for software and professional services that significantly reduce the cost of migration.

The ability to purchase IDMC through Azure Marketplace, enabling customers to apply their entire IDMC subscription to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment agreement.

"We are thrilled to elevate our Microsoft integration with our new joint modern cloud analytics program and offer our customers a seamless, streamlined and financially compelling program to migrate and modernize mission-critical data workloads to the cloud with Microsoft," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "As we continue to help our customers in their digital transformation, we're focused on delivering a cloud data management platform that helps our customers reimagine their business in incredibly innovative ways."

"Microsoft and Informatica share a cloud-first vision and are committed to helping our customers accelerate their cloud migration journey," said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. "With the alliance of Informatica's rich data integration capabilities and Microsoft Azure's unified analytics platform, customers have a faster path to the benefits of cloud analytics."

