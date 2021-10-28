Jim Wehmann, Executive Vice President of Scores at FICO, Joins Mortgage Banker's Association Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), announced today that Jim Wehmann, executive vice president of Scores at FICO, has joined the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA) Board.

The MBA Board, chaired by Kristy Fercho, executive vice president and head of Home Lending at Wells Fargo, is comprised of 39 elected members in the real estate and financial industry. The members help set the strategic direction for the MBA and oversee the management of the association's affairs.

"I am honored to join an organization that is such an important voice in ensuring a fair, responsible and sustainable real estate finance system. FICO shares in the vision and goals of MBA to advance a diverse and a competitive market for all. I look forward to working with such a well-respected and dynamic group of finance leaders and hope to make an impact this year," said Wehmann.

In his role at FICO, Wehmann leads all aspects of the global FICO® Scores business, including FICO Scores used in risk management and distribution of scores to consumers through various channels. His work includes global initiatives designed to positively impact consumer financial inclusion and consumer financial education. At FICO, Jim has developed deep insights into consumer credit trends and reporting practices. Prior to FICO, much of Jim's twenty-five-year career has focused on consumer marketing, including financial products, where he studied consumer behavior and developed communication strategies designed to influence consumer attitudes and actions.

