New Innovative Skincare Line Features Dermatologist-Recommended Acne Treatment Plus Plant-Based Prebiotics

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OXY® Skincare is excited to announce the launch of its innovative line of highly effective, yet soothing and gentle acne solutions powered by clinically proven benzoyl peroxide and skin-rebalancing Prebiotics.

New Dermatologist-Tested OXY® Advanced Care™ Acne Solutions with Prebiotics selectively target and eliminate the "bad" acne bacteria on the face and body without disrupting the skin barrier. The plant-based Prebiotics feed the "good" bacteria on the skin, rebalancing the microbiome and helping to strengthen the skin's natural defenses. Each product is specially formulated to eliminate acne, prevent future breakouts, and help skin heal for healthier and clearer skin.

"Our scientists formulated new OXY® Advanced Care™ with Prebiotics to deliver next-generation skincare. Powered by dermatologist-recommended benzoyl peroxide combined with plant-based prebiotics, these products restore balance and harmony for clearer skin", according to Jen Zielinski, Marketing Director

All OXY® Advanced Care™ products are Dermatologist-Tested, paraben-free and not tested on animals

OXY ® Advanced Care™ Maximum Strength Rapid Spot Treatment with Prebiotics penetrates deep into pores to quickly eliminate pimples. With maximum strength 10% benzoyl peroxide, it is clinically proven to visibly reduce redness in just 4 hours and eliminate 99.9% of acne bacteria in 8 hours. The soothing cream formula has conditioning agents to be gentler and less irritating.

OXY ® Advanced Care™ Maximum Strength Soothing Cream Acne Cleanser with Prebiotics uses 10% benzoyl peroxide to eliminate stubborn acne and blackheads and help prevent future breakouts. It clears skin, restores a healthy, balanced microbiome, and strengthens the natural skin barrier.

OXY® Advanced Care™ Gentle Strength Sensitive Skin Acne Cleanser with Prebiotics combines 5% benzoyl peroxide and soothing agents in a fragrance-free formula to gently treat sensitive acne-prone skin.

OXY® Advanced Care™ Acne Solutions with Prebiotics are now available under $15 at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, Kroger and other leading retailers nationwide. Also available online at OXYSkincare.com, Amazon.com, and FSAStore.com.

ABOUT OXY® SKINCARE

Since 1974, OXY® Skincare has been a go-to brand for strong and effective solutions for stubborn acne. OXY® Acne treatments contain dermatologist-recommended, clinically proven ingredients that gently and quickly treat acne. From facial cleansers and washes to pore-cleansing acne pads, targeted treatments, and moisturizers, OXY® delivers innovative acne solutions that treat all skin types—at prices that won't break the bank. And every single OXY® product is dermatologist tested and is not tested on animals.

