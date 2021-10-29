Crown Holdings, Inc. Announces Promotion of Christy L. Kalaus to Vice President and Corporate Controller and Appointment of David A. Beaver as Vice President and Treasurer

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced that Ms. Christy L. Kalaus, the Company's Assistant Corporate Controller, was promoted to Vice President and Corporate Controller, effective January 1, 2022, in accordance with the Company's management succession plan.

Mr. David A. Beaver, the Company's current Corporate Controller, will serve as the Company's new Vice President & Treasurer, effective January 1, 2022.

"I would like to congratulate both Christy and Dave on their well-deserved promotions," said Mr. Timothy J. Donahue, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "I believe their considerable finance and accounting expertise and deep understanding of the Company's business will continue to play an integral part in Crown's growth and success."

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.crowncork.com.

