AARP: Allowing Medicare to Finally Negotiate Drug Prices is a Big Win for Seniors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins issued the following statement reacting to the announcement of a deal to lower prescription drug costs:

"There's no greater issue affecting the pocketbooks of seniors on Medicare than the ever-increasing costs of prescription drugs. For decades, seniors have been at the mercy of Big Pharma. Allowing Medicare to finally negotiate drug prices is a big win for seniors. Preventing prices from rising faster than inflation and adding a hard out-of-pocket cap to Part D will provide real relief for seniors with the highest drug costs. Lawmakers must work quickly to turn today's announcement into a legislative reality that delivers on the promises made to older Americans.

"AARP members have called and emailed Congress more than 1.5 million times this year, with more than 300,000 emails and 9,000 phone calls into Member offices in the last few days alone.

"AARP applauds the leaders in Congress who have fought so hard for so long to get to this point. As we have said many times before, the details matter. We will closely examine the proposal to ensure drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for seniors will finally come down as a result of this deal.

"Now it is time for Congress to deliver for their constituents by passing a Build Back Better Act that will truly lower their prescription drug prices and improve the lives of millions of older Americans. We will not stop until the President signs legislation that lowers drug prices."

