Digital Realty Announces Leadership Changes

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the appointment of Andrew P. Power as President. Mr. Power has served as Digital Realty's Chief Financial Officer since 2015 and he will continue to serve in that capacity, along with his responsibilities as President. In addition, Erich J. Sanchack has been named Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Mr. Power.

"I look forward to working more closely with Andy in the newly created position of President, in which he will play an even greater role in our operations and strategic direction," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "I'm incredibly proud of Andy, Erich and the broader Digital Realty team, and I am confident these leadership changes will widen our competitive moat and set the stage for the next phase of our growth."

