Nereid Therapeutics Announces Scientific Advisory Board Membership

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nereid Therapeutics, a company discovering new disease treatments by applying pioneering research and technologies in biomolecular condensates, announced today the members of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB): Cigall Kadoch, Ph.D., Alexander McCampbell, Ph.D., Alice Ting, Ph.D., and Jared Toettcher, Ph.D. The SAB, led by Nereid co-founder Clifford Brangwynne, Ph.D., will collaborate with Nereid's leadership team to support and advance the company's discovery and development efforts.

"We are pleased to have attracted this team of distinguished scientists to our Scientific Advisory Board," Dr. Brangwynne said. "Each of these individuals brings unique expertise and experience to Nereid Therapeutics that will move us forward as we iterate and apply the biophysics of liquid-liquid phase separation to identify new targets and design new therapeutic approaches."

Nereid Therapeutics co-founder Clifford Brangwynne, Ph.D., is a biophysical engineer and leading expert in soft matter physics, a professor at Princeton University in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. A pioneer of the field of biomolecular condensates—work for which he has won numerous awards, including a 2018 MacArthur Foundation grant—Dr. Brangwynne has discovered and elucidated the biophysical principles underlying how liquid-liquid phase separation drives the organization, material properties, function, and dysfunction of these ubiquitous structures in living cells. He earned a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Ph.D. in applied physics from Harvard University.

Cigall Kadoch, Ph.D., is an associate professor of pediatric oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School and an institute member and co-director of the Epigenomics Program at the Broad Institute. Her laboratory studies chromatin regulation, with a strong focus on the structure and function of the mammalian SWI/SNF or BAF family of chromatin remodeling complexes in human health and disease. She is also the Scientific Founder of Foghorn Therapeutics and currently serves on its Board of Directors. Dr. Kadoch completed her bachelor's degree at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) and her graduate research at the Stanford University School of Medicine before assuming her faculty position in Boston.

Alexander McCampbell, Ph.D., is a venture partner at ATP, the life sciences venture capital firm that created Nereid Therapeutics in 2020. A pharmaceutical scientist specializing in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, he worked at Biogen for nine years, most recently as a vice president building and leading a translational team in neuromuscular and muscle research. He has advanced eight agents into the clinic, including antibodies, small molecules, and antisense oligonucleotides, in disease areas including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and spinal muscular atrophy. Dr. McCampbell has more than 30 publications and multiple patents. He received his Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School.

Alice Ting, Ph.D., is Professor of Genetics, Biology, and Chemistry at Stanford University and an investigator of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub. Prior to joining Stanford, she was a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for 14 years. Her lab develops molecular technologies for studying proteins and signaling pathways in living cells and organisms and applies them to neuroscience and mitochondrial biology. Dr. Ting's work has been recognized by the NIH Pioneer Award, the McKnight Technological Innovations in Neuroscience Award, and the ACS Arthur Cope Scholar Award. Dr. Ting studied chemistry as an undergraduate at Harvard, earned her Ph.D. at UC Berkeley working with Peter Schultz, and completed postdoctoral training at the University of California San Diego with Roger Tsien.

Jared Toettcher, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Molecular Biology at Princeton University. His work currently focuses on engineering optogenetic tools to control diverse intracellular processes and studying how growth factor signaling regulates cell fate in development and disease. His honors and awards include being named a 2019 Vallee Scholar, a 2018 NSF CAREER Award, a 2016 NIH Director's New Innovator Award, a Cancer Research Institute postdoctoral fellowship, an MIT Presidential Fellowship, and a UC Berkeley Regents' Scholarship. Dr. Toettcher graduated with a B.S. in Bioengineering from UC Berkeley, performed his graduate studies in Biological Engineering under Bruce Tidor (MIT) and Galit Lahav (Harvard Medical School), and completed postdoctoral training at the University of California, San Francisco with Wendell Lim and Orion Weiner.

Nereid Therapeutics, an ATP company, is discovering new disease treatments using proprietary state-of-the-art technologies for generating, visualizing, and measuring liquid-liquid phase separation and the resulting biomolecular condensates. Nereid applies leading expertise in soft matter physics and cell biology to pioneer completely new ways to fight intractable diseases. For more information, visit www.nereidtx.com.

Founded in 1999, ATP is a leader in life sciences venture capital, with $2.65 billion in committed capital and offices in New York, London, San Francisco, and Cambridge, MA. ATP creates companies starting at various stages, from pre-IP ideas to asset spinouts, investing in them from seed stage through IPO and beyond. The core of ATP's strategy is providing flexible capital and access to a world-class team of venture partners and EIRs, to build sustainable, research-driven enterprises that deliver therapeutics to improve human lives. For more information, visit www.appletreepartners.com.

