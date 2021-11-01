Omaze Offers the Chance to Live Like a Movie Star with a $4.3M Los Angeles Dream Home

Backed by Los Angeles Rams Star Sebastian Joseph-Day, donations will support Rebuilding Together's efforts to build safe and healthy communities in LA and across the country

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omaze , the leading fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes to support charities, announced one of their most exciting offerings to date - the chance to win a $4.3M luxury dream house in Los Angeles. Every donation supports the work of Rebuilding Together, and their efforts to provide free home and community repairs to low-income families in Los Angeles and across the country.

One winner will receive the keys to this five bedroom, seven bathroom, nearly 6,000 square-foot home in the heart of Los Angeles, or can instead choose a $3M cash alternative to live his/her own dream. The modern-farmhouse-style house is equipped with a resort-style infinity pool, pool house, sport court, home theater, open concept chef's kitchen, and all the amenities you could dream of. To live the true L.A. lifestyle, the house offers indoor/outdoor living year round, with oceans, deserts, mountains, and iconic landmarks all just a short drive away.

A video walk-thru of the home is available HERE .

In addition to making one winner a dream home owner or an instant millionaire, this initiative will also support the work of Rebuilding Together and its efforts to repair homes and revitalize communities in Los Angeles and around the country. Funds raised for Charities Aid Foundation in this experience will be granted to Rebuilding Together to support essential home repairs in Downtown Los Angeles, where Rebuilding Together of the City of Angels has been working within the community for several years.

"Our partners and supporters are the fuel behind our mission to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives. That's why we're so honored to have Omaze as part of this ripple effect of positive change in Los Angeles," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together.

Rebuilding Together and Omaze share a passion for the Los Angeles community. Omaze's headquarters are in LA, and they recognize how much organizations like Rebuilding Together are making a difference in their hometown.

"We're thrilled to have our latest dream home offering be right in Omaze's backyard," said Matt Pohlson, CEO and co-founder of Omaze. "I'm a lifelong Angeleno, and Omaze has called LA home for almost 10 years. We know the magic of this city firsthand and we're honored to team up with Rebuilding Together on these local revitalization efforts. We can't wait to welcome one lucky winner home to our own hometown."

To help spread the word, Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams will be joining forces with Omaze. Passionate about the LA community and making a difference, Sebastian will use his platform to increase awareness and support Rebuilding Together. Sebastian stated "I'm so excited to team up with Omaze to bring awareness to this cause and allow someone the chance to win this epic home. Most of all, I love that this is helping those in need around our local community."

Every donation supports Rebuilding Together as they work to tackle these issues in LA and beyond, by transforming communities into vibrant places – restoring pride, dignity, and hope.

Participants can enter for their chance to win beginning today until Feb. 18, 2022. For more information, to enter for your chance to win, or to read the Official Rules, please visit www.Omaze.com/LA .

About Rebuilding Together:

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, the Omaze community has raised over $150M to support over 400 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. Omaze experiences raise funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"), a US-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity, who then grants the donations, minus experience fees and costs, to the nonprofit(s) identified for an applicable experience.

