The REMM Group Announces Pre-Leasing of Citron Apartment Homes in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citron Apartment Homes, the newest multi-family community in Riverside, is now pre-leasing. It is designed for the lifestyle residents want now with space to work, recreate, and gather. The apartment community offers modern living with sophisticated style to the Inland Empire, one of the fastest growing communities in the nation.

Citron Apartment Homes is pre-leasing the Inland Empire’s newest multi-family homes in Riverside. The community, managed by The REMM Group, offers unparalleled indoor and outdoor amenities for modern living with sophisticated style. Citron Apartment Homes are located on Merrill Avenue across the street from the Riverside Plaza so residents can walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The generous floorplans each feature a chef’s kitchen and luxury finishes. Some apartments include dens.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said: "The Covid pandemic sped up trends we were already seeing in multi-family communities. Citron was designed as a collection of beautiful apartment homes with solutions for the lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic. For example, Citron has floorplans to meet the residents' need for additional space for working or schooling remotely, as well as on-site package lockers so the greater volume of items now mailed to residents can be securely delivered. The apartment homes will deliver the experience that residents are seeking, from kitchens designed for people who love to cook to a dog park where they can walk their furry friends."

Citron Apartment Homes offer luxury one and two bedroom apartments, as well as one bedroom plus den floor plans that provide residents the flexibility to adapt the extra den space to their unique needs. The varied and spacious floorplans all feature the latest finishes including a chef's kitchen with a gas range, 9' minimum ceiling heights, stainless steel appliance packages, and quartz countertops in kitchens and baths.

Citron offers an exceptional and diverse range of amenities so residents can exercise, relax, and socialize without ever leaving home. The 108 apartment homes share a generously sized swimming pool and spa, multiple outdoor dining areas, a fitness center, and outdoor yoga lawn. The ample resident's clubroom also includes a generous kitchen space, an outdoor patio lounge, and dual sided fireplace.

Citron Apartment Homes prime location at 3661 Merrill Avenue in Riverside, is located across the street from the Riverside Plaza where residents can walk to shopping, dining and entertainment including a Trader Joes, El Torito and Regal Cinema. For leasing information, please contact (951) 289-0644 or visit the community at citronriverside.com.

The REMM Group is an award-winning IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They specialize in third party management of multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties. The REMM Group ranks number one in California as the Best Place to Work Multifamily 2021. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x 213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

The REMM Group is a top commercial property management company for industrial, office, retail, mixed use and multifamily real estate management. The California based company is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). (PRNewsfoto/The REMM Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The REMM Group