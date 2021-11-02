Amazing Magnets Presents Latest Magnetic Products and Licensed Rare-Earth Magnets at EDspaces

Amazing Magnets, LLC is exhibiting at the 2021 EDspaces tradeshow and conference for professionals who plan, design, build, equip, and manage learning environments and educational campuses.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing Magnets, a leading provider of strong rare earth neodymium magnets, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 2021 EDspaces exhibition and conference, taking place November 3-5, 2021 at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Amazing Magnets will be showcasing its diverse line magnets and magnetic products in the Exhibit Hall on in booth 2134.

Established in 1996 as the School Equipment Show by the Education Market Association, the event evolved into EDspaces, a tradeshow and conference focusing on the design and management all types of learning environments and educational campuses, now reflecting the need for more engaging and unconventional classrooms from kindergarten through college.

Amazing Magnets specializes in strong rare earth neodymium magnets. These rare-earth magnets are the most widely used and strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. All neodymium magnets from Amazing Magnets are patented and fully licensed.

On display at the event will be products from the Amazing Magnets GlasMag brand of magnetic products for whiteboards, glass boards, and other magnetic surfaces. GlasMag magnetic essentials are designed to enhance any classroom or workspace, and help people stay organized, safe, and focused.

New products from the GlasMag line of magnetic accessories from Amazing Magnets include large Magnetic Paper Tray for glass whiteboards and the large magnetic Cable-Claw.

The spacious design of the Magnetic Paper Tray accommodates over 200 8.5" x 11" papers, as well as manila folders, files, packets, or similar materials.

Featuring clean lines and a smooth, polished color blend, the Magnetic Paper tray is optimized for magnetic whiteboards, glassboards, dry-erase boards, or any other magnetic surface.

The new large Cable-Claw holds large bundles of cables with powerful neodymium magnets. Ideal for managing and concealing unsightly cables from computers, electronics, and appliances, including USB, HDMI, firewire, ethernet cables and more, the Cable-claw is magnetized to adhere to any steel surface, end helps minimize the tangles and trips from cable clutter.

Also featured is the Amazing Magnets proprietary program, i2M - Ideation to Market, a collaborative design, engineering, and production service that transforms customer ideas into unique and market-leading products. The comprehensive program can be employed at any stage of product development from pre-engineering and consultation, to full design and manufacturing.

For applications consisting of magnets embedded into plastic or metal parts, Amazing Magnets can deliver rapid plastic prototypes, produce entire assemblies, and accommodate large production runs.

To learn and see more visit www.glasmag.com and www.amazingmagnets.com.

About Amazing Magnets

Amazing Magnets designs, develops, and produces innovative magnetic and magnetic-related products. The company provides licensed custom and stock neodymium, rare-earth magnets and magnet-integrated assemblies to OEMs and consumer product designers.

Learn more at www.amazingmagnets.com.

