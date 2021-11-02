Evernex acquires Emcon-IT and strengthens its presence in North America

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernex is continuing its international expansion. After establishing its European leadership position last year, with the acquisition of Technogroup in Germany, the company is now strengthening its presence in the US, which is the largest and most dynamic market for Third-Party Maintenance (TPM). The acquisition of Emcon-IT, a well-established player in the TPM industry headquartered in New Jersey, marks the first step of this strategic move.

Stanislas Pilot, President and CEO of Evernex noted:

"We are delighted to have completed this acquisition, our first in the US, which marks the latest addition to the growing list of industry players, such as A-Systems (Brazil), Roer (Argentina), Storex (South Africa) or Technogroup (Germany), that have been acquired by Evernex. All this is made possible by the solidity, strong involvement, and close support of our shareholders 3i and Vitruvian. Evernex and Emcon-IT share common values, close operational models and a customer-centric approach while offering very complementary capabilities. Combining our businesses in North America will accelerate the group's development in this highly strategic market and represents a key step towards building a global leader in the TPM space. We are looking forward to working with all Emcon-IT teams".

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Michael Gnapp, Emcon-IT serves a wide variety of enterprise-grade clients across the US and internationally, including Fortune 10 to 500, public, government, and state organizations. With a team of in-house experts, 24/7 customer service and a recognized Quality of Service well above industry standards, Emcon-IT is a perfect match for Evernex.

A long-standing partner, Emcon-IT naturally fits within the Evernex organization and is now in a position to leverage Evernex's global network of operations in 165+ countries.

Relying on a global organization, based on its 45 Evernex offices in 31 countries covering all regions and featuring 1000 employees of which over 500 are in the technology and operations fields, Evernex is currently the leading TPM in Europe, MEA, and Latin America. The addition of Emcon-IT will further consolidate its global leadership.

As usual when it comes to external growth, Evernex has been very selective in its approach and the corporate culture and values displayed at Emcon-IT, and embodied by its founder Michael Gnapp and his management team, played a significant role.

Michael Gnapp, founder and CEO of Emcon-IT, who will remain with the business:

"We have a long and positive track record of partnering with Evernex on the international portion of our operations. Joining the Evernex family therefore felt like a logical and natural step. There is definitely a strong fit between our organizations and we feel very confident that we can become even more successful in our home market and internationally by being part of a recognized international leader such as Evernex. This marks the opening of a very exciting new chapter in the history of Emcon-IT".

The addition of a solid base for its US operations will complement Evernex's existing technical and commercial teams in the region creating strong synergies and paving the way to accelerated growth in one of the fastest expanding market.

With this new acquisition, Evernex reinforces its status as a successful and global consolidation platform, proving its ability to execute transactions across multiple markets.

Everyone at Evernex is excited to welcome Emcon-IT onboard and is confident that both teams are committed to making the combined business a success through building strong ties in a shared and constant quest to provide the best possible service for all their clients, anytime and anywhere.

ABOUT EVERNEX:

Evernex is a leading third-party maintenance provider that specializes in the support of data centre infrastructure, helping to extend the lifespan of IT hardware, minimize system failures and repair functional equipment. Additional solutions include spare parts management, recycling, secure data disposal, data centre removal and relocation, library repair, IT hardware rental, and financing solutions. Our support enables cost optimization, improved ROI and sustainable development, contributing to the circular economy. With a global footprint across 165+ countries, 360 000+ IT infrastructure systems maintained, always-available spare parts in over 330 forward-stocking locations, 24/7 technical support and multi-vendor expertise, Evernex is a reliable partner and a convenient single-point-of-contact for IT departments in all industries.

