Item 9 Labs Earns Five Podium Finishes at 710 Degree Cup The Elevated Mainstream Cannabis Operator Won Two First Place Awards as well as Three More Podium Placements at Arizona's Largest Cannabis Festival and Competition

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs , the elevated mainstream cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), announced today that the brand took home five awards at the 710 Degree Cup—one of Arizona's largest and longest-running annual cannabis festival and awards event—which was held October 16-17, 2021. Item 9 Labs won two first-place awards, two second-place awards and one third-place award for their high-quality vape and concentrate products.

First place in the "Best Vape - Hybrid" category with the MAC Orion Live Resin Pod;

First place in the "Best Concentrate - Sativa" category with MAC Lemon Live Badder;

Second place in the "Best Vape - Indica" category with the Blueberry Orion Live Resin pod;

Second place in the "Best Concentrate - Hybrid" category with MAC Live; and

Third place in the "Best Vape - Sativa" category with the Mimosa Orion Live Resin pod.

Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp. said, "We have been supporters and competitors in the 710 Degree Cup and its sister Errl Cup events since our inception. This only further advocates our dedication to providing premium products that help consumers find the best version of themselves."

Item 9 Labs is no stranger to either competition, having won three additional first-place awards in the Errl Cup in early 2021 and a combined 8 top placements in 2019 and 2020. All told, Item 9 Labs has earned more than 20 podium placements for product excellence since 2019 across Arizona cannabis contests.

Created to promote dispensary accountability and patient appreciation, the 710 Degree Cup is organized by the Errl Cup and features entries from a majority of Arizona dispensaries and wholesalers. For the competition, Errl Cup staff visited local dispensaries and cannabis producers to secretly shop for concentrates. The decision for which product was purchased was based on each dispensary's budtender's choice for the shopper in reference to what type of strain was needed (Hybrid, Sativa or Indica).

Item 9 Labs was also recently recognized by Phoenix New Times as "Best of Phoenix - Best Special Media Branded Limited Edition Cannabis" for their Item 9 Labs and Phoenix New Times collaboration on the 50th Anniversary Special Edition Cartridge: 24k Gold Punch. This product is a true reserve Indica abounding in sweet and tangy flavor accompanied by earthy undertones and fruit punch notes.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs cultivates the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency and well-being for an enhanced cannabis experience. With more than 20 podium finishes in Arizona marijuana competitions, Item 9 Labs is a trusted source for premium cannabis products. Starting with intentionally grown flower, the Item 9 Labs product catalogue spans 75-plus active cannabis strains and more than 150 differentiated cannabis vape products as well as premium concentrates and Apollo & Orion vape technologies. Currently, Item 9 Labs is the most in demand brand at more than 60% of Arizona's dispensaries, according to LeafLink. For additional information, visit item9labs.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Sass

Serendipit Consulting

lsass@serendipitconsulting.com

602-283-5209

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

investors@item9labs.com

800-403-1140

