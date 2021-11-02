Life Flight Network Invests in Safety, Expands Access to Air Medical Transport with Addition of 12 New Bell 407GXi Helicopters

AURORA, Ore., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the nation's largest not-for-profit air ambulance provider, will add 12 Bell 407GXi helicopters to its air medical fleet. Delivery of the aircraft will begin in May 2022 and will bring the total number of Bell 407GX series helicopters operated by Life Flight Network to 17. Life Flight Network also operates a host of other helicopters and airplanes throughout its service area.

The addition of these IFR certified Bell 407GXi helicopters will allow the program to continue to strategically position its bases to serve rural communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West.

"Life Flight Network is excited to add more Bell 407GXi helicopters to our fleet. The aircraft's proven reliability and enhanced safety features enable us to be continuously at the ready and meet our mission of saving lives with industry leading care and transport." said Ben Clayton, Interim CEO.

With a range of over 400 miles and an airspeed of 161 miles per hour, the Bell 407GXi is able to quickly transport patients to a higher level of care when they need it most. The aircraft also has a power-to-weight ratio that provides for excellent performance at the higher altitudes within Life Flight Network's service area. Also enhancing the transport environment are the aircraft's large bi-fold side door for ease and speed of patient loading and a three-axis autopilot that contributes to improved safety. Additionally, all 12 aicraft will come certified for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), which allow for a greater margin of safety and additional operational capabilities.

Each Bell 407GXi will be equipped with a Spectrum Aeromed medical interior which provides for equipment necessary for ICU-level care provided in transport. These aircraft are staffed with a Certified Flight Registered Nurse and a Ceritifed Flight Paramedic who possses the experience and training that enables them to provide an advanced scope of practice to their patients. Critical care services can include mechanical ventilation, cardiac monitoring, maintenance of hemodynamic intravenous infusions and the administration of blood products.

"Bell is proud to provide Life Flight Network with the most capable and technologically advanced aircraft on the market," said Jay Ortiz, Vice President, Commerical Business, Americas. "The Bell 407GXi with IFR capabilities will ensure Life Flight Network's critical response team is able to perform their mission in any environment."

For more than 43 years, Life Flight Network has provided ICU-level care to patients in need of emergency medical transport. Throughout Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Montana, the company has 25 rotor-wing bases, nine fixed-wing bases, and two neonatal and pediatric bases and operates 30 ground ambulances.

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA), and Helicopter Association International (HAI). Life Flight Network is the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States and maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate. It offers ICU-level care during air transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Life Flight Network was named 2021 Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

Life Flight Network and Bell executives signed an agreement for Life Flight Network’s purchase of 12 new Bell 407GXi helicopters at the Air Medical Transport Conference in Fort Worth, Texas on November 1, 2021. From Left to right: Life Flight Network’s Interim CEO Ben Clayton with Bell’s Michael Thacker, Jay Ortiz and Bobby Frey.

