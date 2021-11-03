OTC Markets Group Welcomes Wallbridge Mining Company Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Wallbridge Mining Company Limited ("Wallbridge") (TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF), a mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Wallbridge upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Wallbridge begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WLBMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Marz Kord, CEO of Wallbridge, commented: "trading on the OTCQX Market will broaden access to the Company's common shares to a range of US-based institutional and retail investors as Wallbridge continues to advance its flagship Fenelon Gold property and other projects in Quebec and Ontario."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%‒owned Fenelon Gold property located along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Québec. The Company completed approximately 102,000 metres of drilling in 2020 and is currently conducting a fully‒funded 2021 program of approximately 150,000 metres of drilling and 2,000 metres of underground exploration development (Phase 1 of a 10,000‒metre program). The Company will announce the maiden mineral resource estimate on the Fenelon Gold System and host a webcast to discuss the results on November 10, 2021.

Wallbridge's land holdings in Québec along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend cover 910.0 km2.This includes property adjacent to its Fenelon and Martiniere deposits which provides room for expansion of these deposits as well as providing options for placement of future mine infrastructure. There is also potential for further discoveries along the 97 kilometres of strike length in this underexplored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 17.8% shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately‒held company with a portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum‒group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

