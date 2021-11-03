KCSA Strategic Communications to Participate in Wonderland: Miami on November 7-9, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, today announced that it will participate in Microdose's Wonderland: Miami Conference to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL on November 7-9, 2021.

"Wonderland will gather many of the most influential researchers, investors and leaders in the nascent psychedelics community to meet and discuss the underlying challenges and opportunities facing all the industry participants. Over the course of a few days in Miami, relationships will be forged and deepened, which may influence the future of drug development impact on millions of potential patients," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications. "KCSA will be working closely with many of these companies to help insure they continue to assume their leadership positions today, and are prepared for the opportunities of tomorrow."

For more information about the event, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with KCSA Strategic Communications or KCSA's participating clients, please contact at Wonderland@kcsa.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

