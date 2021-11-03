CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of one of the most magical times of the year, the Keebler® Elves have crafted new limited-edition Fudge Stripes cookies that feature the distinctive flavor of the holiday season: Gingerbread!

Keebler® Unveils Holiday Flavor with New, Limited-Edition Gingerbread Fudge Stripes™ Cookies

Using the same iconic flavor found in gingerbread houses, these special-edition cookies combine scrumptious vanilla fudge and freshly baked gingerbread – perfect for spicing up holiday gatherings and sharing with friends and family. Every bite delivers melt-in-your-mouth goodness, along with a little Elfin Magic and a lot of TLC that the Keebler® Elves put into each cookie.

"The smell and taste of gingerbread instantly evokes memories of the holiday season, and our new Keebler® Gingerbread Fudge Stripes™ cookies expand the Keebler® portfolio with a delicious flavor option for small gatherings, baking or simply enjoying on their own," said Kristin Flood, Senior Brand Manager, Seasonal Cookies at Ferrara. "We're excited to start the most wonderful time of the year with a limited-edition offering that joins our Keebler® Fudge Stripes™ cookies family."

The Keebler® Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies are now available at grocery and retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7 oz pack. They join the Keebler® portfolio fans know and love, which includes Fudge Stripes™, Sandie, Coconut Dreams™ and Chips Deluxe.

For additional information about Keebler®, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler® on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com/

