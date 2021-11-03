Kyndryl Initiative Contributes 88,449 Trees to Honor and Unite Employees Globally

New Partnership with Reforestation Non-profit 'One Tree Planted' Underscores a Global Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, today announced a global sustainability initiative to commemorate the launch of the new business. The program, in partnership with One Tree Planted, will involve planting 88,449 trees around the world.

Kyndryl employees plant trees at Randall’s Island Park in NYC on Weds., November 3, 2021 - the eve of the company’s debut. To honor each employee and as part of its commitment to sustainability, Kyndryl is planting 88,449 trees globally. (Michael Pollio/Feature Photo Service for Kyndryl)

Each tree planted represents a Kyndryl professional and the roots they are establishing to help grow the new company. The outdoor plantings enable employees in more than 60 countries to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and establish strong kinship with each other and the critical roles they play in powering human progress.

At a time when celebrating the start of a new company together is complicated by safety restrictions due to the pandemic, the unifying initiative underscores Kyndryl's commitment to building a purpose-driven, people-centric culture for employees — no matter where they live.

"This program aligns perfectly with our Kyndryl values. The roots of trees provide strength to grow tall and strong, but we know they don't act alone. Their roots intertwine to create vibrant ecosystems that support a diverse array of life around them," said Maria B. Winans, Chief Marketing Officer, Kyndryl. "Every tree represents a Kyndryl, the people who work with our customers at the heart of progress, powering the vital systems that keep entire industries moving forward."

With a global base of 4,600 customers — including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies, Kyndryl is trusted by the world's leading enterprises to design, build, manage, and modernize the vital technology systems the world depends on every day. The company partners with customers to ensure the processes people and business depend on run smoothly and securely – from airline travel to mortgage payment processing, to online retail deliveries.

"Trees are essential to the health of our planet, the air we breathe, the water we drink, and biodiversity," said Matt Hill, Chief Environmental Evangelist, One Tree Planted. "Reforestation is consistently identified by scientists as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis, so we're thrilled to partner with Kyndryl in planting trees to honor each employee and the important impact they make on the world around us."

As part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, Kyndryl will invest in sustainable technologies and renewable energy to reduce emissions across Kyndryl's global operations and drive greater energy efficiencies for customers.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages modern, efficient and reliable technology environments for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

