Superbook Sports Signs Partnership Deal With UFC Star Michael Chandler

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With UFC 268 just days away, SuperBook Sports announced today that it has signed lightweight contender Michael Chandler to a sponsorship agreement. The agreement marks the first time that SuperBook Sports has signed a marketing agreement with an active professional athlete.

Chandler is scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje on Saturday, November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fight fans can bet on the fight on the SuperBook app or website in Colorado, Nevada and New Jersey. Also, bettors on SuperBook can get a $5 bonus for every knockout, TKO, or DQ on Saturday night if they bet $68 or more on the moneyline of either main event title fight (Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington or Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili).

Fans can visit SuperBook.com to get the latest odds. Favorite or underdog, Chandler is happy for the opportunity.

"SuperBook Sports is a great partner and they're authentic like me. I want my fans and followers to be SuperBook customers," Chandler said. "In the crowded world of sports gambling they're the most proven and trusted brand in the industry."

As part of the agreement, Chandler will mention SuperBook Sports several times on social media this week to his over one million followers on Twitter and Instagram. Chandler has also done a long interview with Ron Kruck of SuperBook Sports that will be posted this week.

"Our partnership with a talented fighter like Michael Chandler really shows the commitment of SuperBook Sports to UFC fans around the world," SuperBook Head of Marketing Kristin Mackey said. "And with our $5 knockout special, this shows that SuperBook is the best place in the world to place your UFC bets."

Chandler is a native of High Ridge, Missouri and wrestled for the University of Missouri from 2005-09. He then became a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion before joining UFC in 2020.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most well-respected and well-known brand in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. With now over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. Now with ownership under Westgate Resorts, SuperBook Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K TV. It is also home to the world famous SuperContest, the most prestigious handicapping contest currently offered on NFL.

In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially began operations in Colorado and then opened a physical sports book at the Lodge Casino in Black Hawk in June 2021. SuperBook Sports continues to expand across Colorado with several major media partnerships and a Denver-based marketing team.

