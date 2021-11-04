Capital Laser Hair Removal Celebrates 20 Years Of Success In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to building a successful laser hair removal business, Sue Lee is an expert. As the owner and operator of Capital Laser , Sue has treated every skin type and hair texture -- she has performed approximately 100,000 procedures herself as she built her business.

Capital Laser

Capital Laser, located just outside of Washington DC, has been in the same location since its inception in 2001. Though locally owned and operated, it brings in clients from around the world and consistently ranks #1 on Yelp, Google, and other online rating platforms.

Says Ms. Lee, "The key to a successful laser hair removal business is providing excellent service, employing highly knowledgeable and experienced technicians, and selecting the best lasers."

Clients know quality when they see it. One client notes, "Sue isn't trying to sell you on laser. She's there to work with you as a partner, to resolve unwanted hair concerns and to help her clients build their confidence." Another client elaborated on their experience saying, "I trust Capital Laser because they've been specializing exclusively in laser hair removal for so long. To build a brand takes consistency, and I can see that quality when I come to get their services."

Ms. Lee is grateful for her loyal clients who have continued to seek her services. She remarks, "I feel blessed that Capital Laser has continued to thrive even during these difficult times. I know not all businesses have been so lucky, and I want to do my part to give back to my community." To celebrate 20 years of success, Capital Laser will be donating a portion of its profits to COVID-19 relief during the month of November.

