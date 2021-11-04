Nova Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2021, the period ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $112.7 million , up 62% year over year

Record GAAP net income of $30.3 million , or $1.02 per diluted share, up 1 13% year over year on a per-share basis

Record non-GAAP net income of $34.5 million , or $1.16 per diluted share, up 104% year over year on a per-share basis

Record materials metrology revenue driven by expanded product portfolio and new logic penetration

Continuous adoption of the NovaPRISM® standalone platform across segments and customers

GAAP Results ($K)



Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Revenues $112,713 $97,746 $69,485 Net Income $30,335 $22,924 $13,869 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.02 $0.77 $0.48

NON-GAAP Results ($K)



Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Net Income $34,546 $26,886 $16,511 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.16 $0.90 $0.57

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.



Management Comments

"We remain confident in our strategy and the long-term value we create for our customers as they move towards production of next-generation devices across all technologies and segments. With the global surge in demand and the commensurate challenges to production capacity, our technology value continues to resonate strongly with a wide range of customers. This was demonstrated in the third quarter by several selection wins and by the successful proliferation of our industry-leading technologies," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The increasing demand for our innovative portfolio along with the current market demand, paves us the way to another outperformance year in 2021 and builds a solid momentum towards 2022."

2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$ 11 3 million to $ 12 3 million in revenue

$0.78 to $0.96 in diluted GAAP EPS

$0.94 to $1.12 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2021 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $112.7 million, an increase of 15% compared with the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 62% compared with the third quarter of 2020.



Gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 58%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2021 and 57% in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $29.7 million, compared with $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $22.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $26.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.



About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty to predict the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of ASSETS September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 72,127 232,304 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 258,970 191,567 Marketable securities 78,889 - Trade accounts receivable, net 64,630 63,314 Inventories 73,390 61,734 Other current assets 10,056 9,782 Total current assets 558,062 558,701 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 120,940 - Interest-bearing bank deposits 3,536 2,547 Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits 1,750 1,476 Deferred tax assets 5,117 2,869 Other long-term assets 571 462 Severance pay funds 1,253 1,281 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,570 29,109 Property and equipment, net 32,791 34,168 Intangible assets, net 3,336 5,059 Goodwill 20,114 20,114 Total non-current assets 217,978 97,085 Total assets 776,040 655,786 Liabilities and shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 181,962 - Trade accounts payable 29,008 24,096 Deferred revenues 31,910 4,717 Operating lease current liabilities 4,153 3,703 Other current liabilities 35,754 28,418 Total current liabilities 282,787 60,934 Non-current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net - 178,808 Accrued severance pay 3,745 3,719 Operating lease long-term liabilities 31,039 31,905 Other long-term liability 9,923 8,882 Total non-current liabilities 44,707 223,314 Shareholders' equity 448,546 371,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 776,040 655,786

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues:







Products 92,552 54,757 237,128 147,579 Services 20,161 14,728 57,464 45,514 Total revenues 112,713 69,485 294,592 193,093 Cost of revenues 47,475 29,828 125,480 82,493 Gross profit 65,238 39,657 169,112 110,600 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 15,858 12,957 45,717 37,262 Sales and marketing 9,145 7,406 28,117 21,232 General and administrative 4,135 3,141 11,062 11,505 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 574 625 1,723 1,877 Total operating expenses 29,712 24,129 86,619 71,876 Operating income 35,526 15,528 82,493 38,724 Financing income (expense), net (889) 846 (1,615) 2,261 Income before tax on income 34,637 16,374 80,878 40,985 Income tax expenses 4,302 2,478 10,003 6,735 Net income for the period 30,335 13,896 70,875 34,250









Earnings per share:







Basic 1.07 0.49 2.50 1.22 Diluted 1.02 0.48 2.39 1.18









Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):







Basic 28,429 28,168 28,316 28,080 Diluted 29,858 29,020 29,660 28,933

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 30,335 $ 13,896 $ 70,875 $ 34,250 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 1,619 1,474 4,794 4,303 Amortization of intangible assets 574 625 1,723 1,877 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on

marketable securities, net 570 - 853 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,069 - 3,154 - Share-based compensation 2,642 1,946 6,992 4,718 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation (63) (618) (51) (397) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivables, net (6,423) 3,360 (1,316) 10,506 Inventories (2,245) (6,582) (12,493) (15,052) Other current and long-term assets (276) 484 (884) 5,223 Deferred tax assets, net (534) (182) (2,248) (728) Operating lease right-of-use assets 374 352 1,191 956 Trade accounts payables 2,527 1,362 4,898 2,027 Deferred revenues 18,319 2,626 27,193 1,535 Operating lease liabilities 117 (865) (1,068) (1,255) Other current and long-term liabilities 4,027 3,050 8,332 5,622 Accrued severance pay, net (1) 42 54 192 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,631 20,970 111,999 53,777 Cash flows from investment activities:







Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (15,335) (13,139) (68,679) (46,141) Investment in marketable securities (107,261) - (208,727) - Proceed from sales and maturities of marketable securities 6,521 - 7,721 - Purchase of property and equipment (760) (1,713) (2,566) (4,873) Net cash used in investing activities (116,835) (14,852) (272,251) (51,014) Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchases of treasury shares - - - (2,549) Proceeds from exercise of options 11 114 11 367 Net cash used in financing activities 11 114 11 (2,182) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 30 596 64 384 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (64,163) 6,828 (160,177) 965 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 136,290 25,885 232,304 31,748 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 72,127 $ 32,713 $ 72,127 $ 32,713

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 GAAP gross profit 65,238 55,944 39,657 Stock-based compensation expenses * 557 382 414 Non-GAAP gross profit 65,795 56,326 40,071 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58% 57% 57% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58% 58% 58% GAAP operating income 35,526 27,209 15,528 Stock-based compensation expenses * 2,642 2,128 1,946 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 574 574 625 Non-GAAP operating income 38,742 29,911 18,099 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 32% 28% 22% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 34% 31% 26% GAAP net income 30,335 22,924 13,896 Stock-based compensation expenses * 2,642 2,128 1,946 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 574 574 625 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,069 1,051 - Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 217 554 161 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (291) (345) (117) Non-GAAP net income 34,546 26,886 16,511







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.07 0.81 0.49 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.22 0.95 0.59







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.02 0.77 0.48 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.16 0.90 0.57







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 28,429 28,304 28,168 Diluted 29,858 29,815 29,020











* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included in – Cost of revenues - 557; Research and development expenses, net – 1,025; Sales and marketing expenses – 476; General and administrative expenses – 584

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2021

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)







Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.78 0.96 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation expenses 0.11 0.11 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.04 0.04 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01) (0.01) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 0.94 1.12

