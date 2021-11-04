Vinson & Elkins Hires Hy Pomerance as Chief Talent Officer

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins today announced that Hy Pomerance has joined the firm as its Chief Talent Officer (CTO). Pomerance brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources, leadership development and talent management in a variety of financial and professional services organizations. Pomerance is based in New York and will oversee all aspects of global legal talent and human resources functions at Vinson & Elkins, including recruitment and advancement, professional development, diversity and inclusion, and benefits. He most recently served as CTO at Cleary Gottlieb.

Hy Pomerance

"Today's competition among law firms to hire, develop and retain top-tier talent is as intense as it's ever been," said Keith Fullenweider, Vinson & Elkins' chair-elect. "Nearly every industrial sector is experiencing a period of rapid change, so hiring and developing talent will play a central role in how we manage the needs of our clients as well as our growth as a firm. Hy's experience in building, developing and maintaining a first-class team of lawyers and professional staff will play a crucial part of our future."

Pomerance transitions into the role held by Patty Harris, who is retiring at the end of the year from Vinson & Elkins after nearly 30 years. During her tenure, Harris was responsible for conceptualizing, implementing and leading many of the firm's most successful talent and HR programs – from recruiting efforts, to diversity and inclusion initiatives, professional development programs, talent data analytics, and developing HR and benefits policies.

"For three decades, Patty has been an advisor, confidant and friend to many, and her number one goal was always to make Vinson & Elkins the best and most inclusive workplace for all," said Scott Wulfe, managing partner at Vinson & Elkins. "She has been the epitome of dedication and service, and Patty's passion for pursuing how we work together to develop talent will leave a lasting impact on the firm."

Pomerance has prior experience leading all aspects of global legal and professional talent and human resource functions, including diversity and inclusion, recruiting and attorney development. He previously worked at QBE Holdings as Chief Human Resources Officer for North America and Emerging Markets, and Global Head of Organizational Capability and held senior positions at New York Life, UBS and Malcolm Pirnie (now Arcadis).

"This is an exceptional opportunity for me to join Vinson & Elkins during a time of growth and innovation across the globe," said Pomerance. "The firm already has a stellar reputation as one of the most competitive and successful firms in law school and lateral lawyer hiring, and I look forward to building on that reputation."

