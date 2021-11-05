16 New Partners Join FutureLearn's World Class Community of Educators

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureLearn launched courses from 16 new partners between 1st August - 31st October 2021, the first quarter of its financial year. The UK's leading social learning platform now partners with around 250 universities, brands and government departments to deliver life changing learning through online, on-demand, courses in a wide range of subjects.
The new courses from these partners in subject areas such as fashion, sustainability, healthcare, marketing and more mark the start of long-term partnerships for FutureLearn and it's partners; connecting our 17million+, global learner community with more of the world's top educators. Today there are over 1300 courses live on FutureLearn.com, with an average review star rating of 4.7 awarded by learners.
Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:
"We are delighted to welcome our newest partners to the platform. Each of them builds depth to our total course portfolio, enriching the experience for our learners and taking another step towards our mission of transforming access to education."
Our new partners represent specialist organisations in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and more, with debut courses including:
ExpertTracks
Subscription service to an in-depth series of courses; designed to empower learners with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in high demand professional subject areas
American Society of Addiction Medicine
Addiction Medicine: An Introduction
Condé Nast College
The Future of Fashion and Media with Condé Nast
Dr Aisha Ahmad
Field Ready! Planning for Success in a Conflict Zone
Dr Louisa Preston
Life on Mars, Earth and Beyond with Dr Louisa Preston
Short Courses
Complex topics turned into accessible and achievable online courses, across a wide variety of subjects
Auckland University of Technology
Accounting for Today's Dynamic World
Bailey and French
Leadership Training: Human Leadership
EUMETSAT
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Earth Monitoring
Media Design School
Introduction to Digital Transformation: Understand and Manage Digital Transformation in the Workplace
MSQ
How to Measure, Reduce, and Offset your Company's Carbon Footprint (with co-creator BIMA)
Parsons School of Design
Sustainable Fashion Ecologies: Sustainable Practices Across the Fashion Ecosystem
Royal College of Art
Ethical Practices to Guide Innovation
Social Media College
Facebook Marketing: Organic Reach and Paid Advertising
Instagram Marketing: Instagram Essentials and Content Creation
LinkedIn Marketing: LinkedIn Essentials and Content Creation
Social Media Marketing Strategy: Objective Setting and Strategic Planning Essentials
Stockholm University
Taking on the Climate Crisis with Social Change
Study Melbourne
Best Practice for Education: Professional Development Showcase
University of Cambridge
Exploring Law: Studying Law at University
University of Colorado
Mini Medical School: Introduction to Medical Science
For more information about FutureLearn, or any of the courses or partners listed above, please visit FutureLearn.com
